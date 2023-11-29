This week in KC: Tina Turner Broadway musical, ‘Nutcracker,’ symphony holiday show

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” based on the life of the rock ’n’ roll legend, is coming to the Music Hall as part of the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series.

Telling her story from her humble beginnings in Tennessee to her relationship with husband Ike to her rise to stardom, the jukebox musical will include “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and many more songs.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets ($38-$112) are available at broadwayinkc.com.

Comedian Fortune Feimster will perform Nov. 30 at the Midland.

More entertainment

▪ Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster, who has two specials streaming on Netflix, will perform at the Midland, 7 p.m. Nov. 30 ($29.50-$165). midlandkc.com.

▪ Missouri native Cedric the Entertainer will headline the Laughing Gas Comedy Tour, hosted by Gary Owen, at the T-Mobile Center, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 ($75-$150). t-mobilecenter.com.

Cedric the Entertainer and the Laughing Gas Comedy Tour will come to the T-Mobile Center on Dec. 1.

▪ Visitors can buy and sell comics and other collectibles at the Kansas City Comic Book Convention at the VFW Post No. 7397 in Lenexa, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2 (free). epguides.com/comics.

▪ The national tour of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan” at Yardley Hall will feature songs such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga” and “Get on Your Feet,” 7 p.m. Dec. 3 ($12-$85). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

Holiday highlights

▪ Nativity Puppets, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral ($12-$17). nativitypuppets.org.

▪ Bows in the Bottoms, noon-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (tree lighting 6:15 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2, noon-3 p.m. Dec. 3, West Bottoms (free). westbottoms.com.

▪ Sar-Ko Aglow, lighting ceremony, 6 p.m. Dec. 1, runs 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 15, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park (free). lenexa.com.

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Handel’s Messiah,” 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Kauffman Center ($40-$105). kcsymphony.org.

▪ “Christmas in Song,” opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; runs through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse ($42-$45). qualityhillplayhouse.com.

▪ Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; runs through Dec. 24, Kauffman Center ($34-$250). kcballet.org.

▪ “A Kansas City Christmas,” 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 5 p.m. Dec. 3, Lenexa Baptist Church (free). lenexabaptist.com.

▪ “The Jewish Nutcracker,” 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 3, White Theatre ($6-$15). thejkc.org.

▪ Kansas City Symphony’s TubaChristmas, noon-1 p.m. Dec. 5, Crown Center (free). crowncenterchristmas.com.

▪ Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Homes Tour, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5, noon-8 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, Mission Hills, Fairway and Kansas City ($30). kappahomestour.com.

▪ Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Kauffman Center ($20-$72). kcjo.org.

Amy Grant will bring her Christmas show with Michael W. Smith to the Music Hall on Nov. 30.

More music

▪ Amy Grant with Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Music Hall ($79.50). kcconvention.com.

▪ Fit for an Autopsy and Exodus with Darkest Hour and Undeath, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Granada ($28-$32). thegranada.com.

▪ Jon Pardi, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena ($89.75-$115). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Park International Center for Music, Piano Studio, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 1900 Building ($10-$30). icm.park.edu.

▪ The Japanese House, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Liberty Hall ($27-$51). libertyhall.net.

▪ “Dirty Dancing” in Concert, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Music Hall ($42-$92). kcconvention.com.

▪ Maddie & Tae, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 1, The Truman ($25-$100). thetrumankc.com.

▪ Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Ameristar ($48-$79). ameristarkansascity.com.

▪ Grupo Frontera, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Midland ($53-$123). midlandkc.com.

▪ Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Folly ($34-$44). chambermusic.org.