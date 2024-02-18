This Week in Louisiana Politics: crime session, Summer EBT, and Blue Cross

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, Gov. Jeff Landry decides to opt Louisiana out of a federal Summer EBT program that has some elected officials upset.

Also, once again the Blue Cross and Blue Shield sale to Elevance has been tabled for the time being.

Lawmakers are also questioning a new coroner over past offenses in another state.

Later in the show, hear about how the Louisiana congressional delegation is handling debates over foreign aid and securing the border.

Fred Childers and Shannon Heckt sit down to discuss the upcoming crime session at the state capitol.

