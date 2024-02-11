This Week in Louisiana Politics: National Guard, redistricting, and the budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, a new ruling from a federal judge could change things for lawmakers in packed districts.

Governor Jeff Landry has put out the official call for the special crime session, see what he is asking for.

Plus, the governor also released his first executive budget that will begin the debates between lawmakers over what the state should invest in.

