This Week in Louisiana Politics: redistricting, electric vehicles, and border problems

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, more developments in the congressional redistricting map. The governor signs off and a state legislator officially announces a run for the seat.

Congressman Garret Graves, whose seat is in jeopardy under the new map, speaks on his frustrations with the legislature and its new map.

Cleo Fields to run for Congress in new Louisiana majority-Black district

Also, the battle over what to do about border security continues and Governor Jeff Landry gets a word in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.