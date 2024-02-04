This Week in Louisiana Politics: redistricting, State Police, and liquefied natural gas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, a lawsuit has been filed against the newly passed congressional map that created a second majority-minority district.

Also, there are issues with the roll-out of FAFSA, the college financial aid applications. Louisiana lawmakers are speaking about their frustrations. Before heading into the special crime session promised by the governor, one state senator is trying to bring attention to human trafficking.

Later, a new tax bill passed in the Senate could mean an expanded Child Tax Credit.

Coming up, Governor Jeff Landry is expected to announce his first executive budget on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.