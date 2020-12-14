New this week: 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and Paul McCartney

  • This image released by Netflix shows Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, left, director George C. Wolfe, center, and Chadwick Boseman as Levee during the filming of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (David Lee/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Devin France, from left, Gavin Naquin and Gage Naquin in a scene from the film "Wendy." (Fox Searchlight via AP)
  • This cover image released by Capitol Records shows “McCartney III,” by Paul McCartney. (Capitol via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows Viola Davis in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," debuting Friday on Netflix. (David Lee/Netflix via AP)
  • Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, left, and and Jayme Lawson appear in a scene from "Farewell Amor." (IFC Films via AP)
  • This image released by Sundance Now shows Deborah Mailman in a scene from the Australian political drama "Total Control," debuting Thursday on the Sundance Now streaming service. (John Platt/Sundance Now via AP)
  • This image released by CBS shows Gayle King hosting the "22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays" special to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 20 on CBS. (CBS via AP)
1 / 7

Film Review - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

This image released by Netflix shows Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, left, director George C. Wolfe, center, and Chadwick Boseman as Levee during the filming of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (David Lee/Netflix via AP)
The Associated Press

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was always going to be an event picture, even on Netflix, where it will be available Friday. That’s what happens when you mix August Wilson, Viola Davis and George C. Wolfe. But that it also happens to be Chadwick Boseman’s final performance makes it the stuff of legend. Wilson’s 1982 play is set around a recording session in 1920s Chicago as a blues band awaits the arrival of Ma Rainey (Davis). Boseman is Levee the trumpeter. The AP's Jocelyn Noveck writes that “We should all count ourselves lucky to be able to witness this, his final and arguably finest performance.”

— Filmmaker Benh Zeitlin took his time after his 2012 film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” defied all expectations and earned a best picture nomination. You’d be forgiven, however, if you missed that his follow-up, “Wendy,” an Americana spin on the Peter Pan myth, came and went at the beginning of the year. It was essentially a casualty of Disney’s acquisition of Fox and was released without much fanfare. But it’s finally heading to HBO, where it debuts on Saturday. I wrote back in February that the film, told from Wendy’s point of view, failed to capture the same manic spark of “Beasts” and concluded that it had thus come up short. But “Wendy” has also stayed on my mind ever since, through the pandemic and the blurriness of new motherhood, and maybe more than any film this year is the one I’m most eager to revisit.

— Is a family still a family after nearly two decades apart on different continents? It’s the idea at the heart of “Farewell Amor,” an evocative mediation on relationships from filmmaker Ekwa Msangi about a man, Walter (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), who left Angola in exile for the United States to make a new life for his wife and daughter. But the wait for visas stretched on for 17 years. We meet them as they reunite at JFK and attempt to make some sense of what they all mean to one another after such a long time. “Farewell Amor,” an IFC films release, is playing in select theaters and available to rent on VOD.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Paul McCartney will release the final album in a trilogy of classics on Friday. “McCartney III” comes 50 years after 1980’s “McCartney II” and 60 years after “McCartney,” his solo debut released in 1970. The new album features the former Beatle playing all the instruments on the 11-track set. McCartney didn’t originally plan to release an album this year but being stuck at home during the pandemic allowed him time to record in his home studio and produce a full-length album.

— Director George C. Wolfe said that when he signed on to direct “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” he instantly knew he wanted to work with Branford Marsalis. The Grammy-winning composer and saxophonist was happy to jump on board and worked on the soundtrack’s 24 tracks, including “El Train,” released last month.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— If a complete break with holiday spirit is what you’re after, consider the Netflix docuseries “The Ripper,” out Wednesday. It recounts the terror a serial killer dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper visited on that English county between 1975 and 1980. The original Jack the Ripper, whose crimes against women occurred in 1880s London, remains unidentified. The 20th-century version, Peter Sutcliffe, was caught, convicted of 13 murders and seven attempted murders and died in prison last month of ill health while serving a life sentence. Investigators and witnesses help tell the story.

— Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”) is co-creator of the Australian political drama “Total Control” and has the juicy part of an embattled prime minister, but the star is Deborah Mailman (“Jack Irish”). Mailman plays Alex, an Indigenous woman who confronts a gunman and becomes a national hero, one with potential value to the prime minister facing infighting and opposition attacks. Does the political system or the marginalized woman of color prevail? Watch the six-part series, an award winner in its home country, to find out. It debuts Thursday on the Sundance Now streaming service.

— CBS’ “A Home for the Holidays” is a seasonal special with heart and an extraordinary two-decade track record: Its spotlight on children in foster care has inspired thousands of adoptions, according to the network. Gayle King hosts the 22nd annual edition that relates the stories of adoptive families and their new children, with three on-air adoptions to be featured. More love is needed: 400,00-plus children are in foster care in America. Singers featured in Sunday’s hourlong special (9 p.m. PST; 9:30 p.m. EST) are Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrea Bocelli.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Latest Stories

  • Al Gore says he has no regrets over conceding 2000 race to Bush. Will Trump take the hint?

    Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that he hasn’t felt any regrets over conceding the razor-tight 2000 election to George W. Bush.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

    The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • What are your chances of dying from COVID? This calculator gives you a hint

    The calculator could play a vital role in determining who should be prioritized for a vaccine.

  • Roadside bomb wounds 23 near Pakistan police station

    A roadside bomb exploded near a police station in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, wounding at least 23 people, police said. Initially police said a hand grenade was thrown near a water filtration plant across the road from the police station, but a senior Rawalpindi police officer Ahsan Younas later confirmed the blast was from a device planted on the side of the road. The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad.

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Veterans groups say they weren't consulted about Biden's VA pick until after he was announced

    President-elect Joe Biden's leakproof Cabinet selection process may have done more harm than good.Biden has spent the past few weeks filling out his White House staff, keeping a tight lid on the process and putting out surprising nominees for many top Cabinet spots. In fact, the process was so secretive that advocacy groups who expected to be consulted were left feeling "blindsided" when the picks eventually came out, they tell Politico.Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, was among the most controversial picks. A longtime aide to former President Barack Obama, McDonough is not a veteran and doesn't have much experience in veterans affairs. And it was only after McDonough's selection leaked that Biden transition officials began asking advocates and lawmakers to support him, three people told Politico. "I don't know any leading activist who got to weigh in on this pick. I'm getting calls now asking me to support it, but I didn't get those before," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told Politico. Similar backlash has surrounded the selection of former USDA head Tom Vilsack to return to the department, and the nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin over former Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy.Pete Giangreco, a longtime Democratic strategist who advised Obama, contended that the closely guarded selection process is a positive. "To me, the fact that people didn't get a heads-up is a good sign that this is an all-business, no-drama administration like Obama’s," he told Politico. "People in three months won't remember" this Cabinet skirmish, Giangreco continued, though a Republican Senate reluctant to even acknowledge Biden's win may drag out the nomination process far longer.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

  • China confirms detention of Bloomberg news assistant

    China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that an assistant for the financial news service Bloomberg has been detained on suspicion of activities endangering national security. Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Haze Fan’s case is currently under investigation and that her “legitimate rights and interests have all been fully guaranteed.” Bloomberg issued a report last week saying Fan had been out of contact since Dec. 7 and that it only received word of her detention after days of asking government departments in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

  • Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

    The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism. The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August. Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • Former FDA suggests 'costly delay' getting vaccines to nursing homes was probably avoidable

    Residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first people to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, but there has already been a distribution delay that could prove costly for a population group that is particularly vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.The vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use last week, is expected to roll out Monday, but CVS and Walgreens, two companies that will distribute the shots at many nursing homes, have said they were told not to administer them in those locations until the week of Dec. 21 (although Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar has contradicted that timeline.)The news has created some confusion, but former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb broke the process down for CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. As Gottlieb explained, the "critical issue" is that the government hasn't gone into the nursing homes to get consent from individual patients in care facilities. That needs to be done before employees from CVS and Walgreens can administer the vaccine.Gottlieb believes the "costly delay" may have been avoidable, despite regulatory orders. "I think they could have" gotten ahead of the FDA's emergency use authorization, Gottlieb said, by clearing a "fact sheet" on Pfizer's trial data with the FDA ahead of the official hearing, or maybe even providing a limited emergency use authorization just for nursing homes. However, that wasn't done and "we are where we are right now." > Why the delay for Covid19 vaccines at nursing homes? @ScottGottliebMD breaks down the "costly delay" where "there's a lot of death," happening --> pic.twitter.com/wCw6gjY3yw> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 13, 2020More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation

  • Michigan man imprisoned for nearly 4 decades exonerated after witness admits to lying

    Walter Forbes became a free man in November – nearly four decades following his conviction – after evidence surfaced that he is innocent.

  • Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal

    President Donald Trump has lost his latest legal challenge seeking to overturn Georgia's election results, with the state Supreme Court's rejection late Saturday of a case from Trump's campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer. The suit - similar to other Trump team legal challenges, which made baseless allegations of widespread fraud in Georgia’s presidential election - was initially filed Dec. 4, then rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees. The case was subsequently appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to consider the case before Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College.

  • South Korea shuts schools and warns of 'greatest crisis' since pandemic began

    South Korea has ordered schools to close from Tuesday in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas as it battles its worst outbreak of novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous peak in February. Schools in the capital region will move classes online until the end of the month, in the latest ratcheting up of social distancing measures which so far have failed to reverse the spike in infections. The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Jeong Eun-kyeong, predicted that daily daily cases will rise to between 950 to 1,200 in the near future, up from 718 new infections declared on Monday. "Its pattern is different from the first and the second wave and we judge that this is the greatest crisis since the beginning of the pandemic," she said. The school closure is a step towards the imposition of Phase 3 social distancing rules, a move that would essentially lock down Asia's fourth-largest economy. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said such a step required careful review, as the government comes under mounting pressure to do more to stop the rise of infections. "The government will not hesitate to make the decision to upgrade to Phase 3 if it is considered necessary as it takes into account the opinions of related ministries, local governments, and experts," he told a meeting of health officials according to a transcript from his office. The new outbreak centres around Seoul and the neighbouring port city of Incheon, plus Gyeonggi Province, home to over 25 million people. South Korea's total infections now stands at 43,484, with 587 deaths. The government has launched a massive tracing effort involving hundreds of troops, police and officials to help track down virus carriers. Health authorities said a recent wave of infections mainly stems from gatherings with friends and families, which limits the effectiveness of social distancing rules. "It is more than ever important to actively partake in social distancing and minimise the chances of contact," said Dr Jeong. "Please refrain from visiting crowded venues and cancel all gatherings with family and friends." Some experts said the government and the public needed to do more. "This is the time to send an impactful message to the public, so that they can take voluntary actions," said Kim Dong-hyun, president of Korean Society of Epidemiology and a professor at Hallym University College of Medicine. Under a Phase 3 lockdown, only essential workers would be allowed into offices and gatherings would be capped at less than 10 people.