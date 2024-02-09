A week of meditation and prayer brings joy | Voices of Faith

The rabbis of the Mishnah and Talmud, 1,800 years ago, were intensely interested in the nature of prayer.

In one of their discussions (in Mishnah Berachot 5:1), they discussed how a tradition of pious elders had a special practice of preparation before they engaged in communal prayer. These pious ones would spend an hour in silence focusing their hearts and minds on their awe and love for God. Only after this preparation, would the pious ones then begin to pray, using the appropriate focus and intention for their hourlong prayer service. Then they would take another period of time in silence to discern their experience.

Last week, I took some professional development time to attend an amazing rabbis’ and cantors’ meditation retreat in the hills north of Los Angeles. The program is run by the Institute for Jewish Spirituality.

In the 18-month program, this recent retreat was the third in a series of four weeklong retreats with the same groups of participants and teachers. We now knew each other and had studied and practiced together for the past year. We would spend our mornings in silent meditation and communal prayer. Our afternoons were dedicated to group text study.

Each morning, I would wake at 5:30 a.m. to attend an optional early morning meditation sit. After the sit, we would pray together for an hour. By the way, singing with a large group of talented, trained cantors is one of the great joys in communal life!

The goal of Jewish prayer is to draw the practitioner closer to his or her idea of holiness or divinity. It is also a spiritual goal to allow your voice to join the chorus of singers in your community. In the past, I have had regular experiences of connecting with an aspect of God at the pinnacle moments of the prayer service where we offer up our private prayers toward the end of the prayer service.

On the fifth and final day of the retreat, I noticed something different. By the time my meditation period had ended, I noticed that I was accompanied in the silence by the presence of God. I was stunned. God’s presence had joined me and I had not even uttered a word of prayer yet.

As I began to pray, I noticed the sense of holy presence remained with me as I sang a song about how God desires our hearts. And something new opened up in me. It was as if I was encountering the words of the liturgy from a different perspective, from the inside of the words, from the perspective of one who felt the words come alive and wrote the words themselves.

Often, when we reunite with a loved one after a time apart, we might become so glad to see our beloved that our heart cracks open. We might feel a wave of tremendous gratitude for the return of love and our mouths might offer up some profound, heartfelt gratitude as we embrace and bask in the glow of the reunion. As I continued through the prayers, I felt this sense of embrace and gratitude. And I realized that much of our liturgy might be written from this place of profound intimacy.

As I lost myself in the lovely voices that surrounded me, I had a second realization. We sang a wonderful melody from Psalm 100, “Serve God in Joy!” Another member of the group I was with, a cantor from New Jersey, had sung this same ecstatic melody together with me 22 years ago in Berkeley, California, at a Jewish meditation center for our Shabbat services.

At the time, she was a recent college grad and I was a local newspaper editor. Our communal singing lifted us and opened us in wonderfully dramatic ways. Those Shabbat services 22 years ago transformed the two of us as we were developing our spiritual lives. She went on to study and train to become a cantor. I left journalism and went on to study and train to become a rabbi and educator. This professional development program reunited our friendship after two decades.

And 22 years later, we were having a second set of transformative experiences that opened our hearts, filled us with equanimity and satiated our weary souls after a grueling series of months serving our communities. The cantor and I had come full circle, and now we were ready to face the world and serve God in joy.

Michael Ross is the rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson and the senior Jewish educator at Kent State Hillel. He also teaches in the Jewish studies department at Kent State.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rabbi Michael Ross returns from retreat at Jewish meditation center