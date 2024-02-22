This week’s metro-east calendar includes The Gathering 2024, art, live performances and more

Noon Friday, Feb. 23, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ Aviston American Legion Auxiliary Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Feb. 22-23, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 24. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Saturday $4 brown bag sale. Bake sale on Thursday and Friday. Something for everyone!

▪ Robert Wadlow’s 106th Birthday — 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Old Bakery Beer will release a brand new beer made in honor of Robert Wadlow’s birthday. Robert’s Rye is brewed with Illinois-grown rye and a maltier, spicier take on an IPA. Miss Jubilee will play Hot Jazz 6-8 p.m. oldbakerybeer.com/eventcalendar

▪ Dandy Dancers Square Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Next dance, Friday, March 1. For more information, please call Rick Voelkel at 618-234-1311.

▪ Black History Month at the Botanical Garden — 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden will honor Black History Month with special activities throughout February. The Garden will culminate its Black History Month observance with a market featuring Black retail vendors. The Sunshine Cultural Arts Center Dance Troupe, led by Sylvester “Sunshine” Lee, will present a traditional African performance that espouses the core principles of their organization, which is in alignment with the values to empower the African-American community. The market opens at 11 a.m. in the Farr Auditorium. mobot.org

▪ Gallery Opening: ‘The First Show’ — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Fifteen Windows Gallery, 3155 Cherokee St., St. Louis. Music by DJ Chilly C sets the atmosphere for viewing eclectic art works by 24 artists. The show is curated by Bryan Walsh, a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a degree in fine arts and emphasis in graphic design. He is a graduate of Belleville West High School and the Gallery owner. https://bit.ly/3uJ400f

▪ The Gathering 2024 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Annual Racial Harmony student awards ceremony at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. E-mail: racialharmonyoffice@gmail.com . http://www.centerforracialharmony.org/

▪ Tri-Township Library Spring Garden Series — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in March. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Topics include Culinary Herbs – March 7, Butterflies – March 14, Vegetables – March 21, and Birds – March 28. Reservations recommended; supplies limited. Contact the library at 618-667-2133.

Worth the Drive

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Little Cedar and Crevice Falls (Pope County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2. Meet: East Trigg Trailhead. Leader: Bill Gilmour, 270-331-1553. All hikes are open to the public free of charge. These hikes are of at least moderate difficulty, and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and a walking stick are recommended for all hikes. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please. rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Third annual Shawnee Polar Plunge — 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Pounds Hollow Recreation Area, Eagle Creek Township, southwestern Gallatin County. Onsite check-in starts at 1:30 p.m. Say “goodbye” to winter and “hello” to spring in a big and special way while supporting the Shawnee National Forest and the Equality Fire Department. Advance registration is available online through Tuesday, Feb. 27. Donations welcome. shawneefriends.org

Games

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays thru April 23. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St., Collinsville. Register at or by calling 618-344-3145. There are no fees to participate. Childcare is available.

Theater/Concerts

▪ United States Air Force Mid-America Band Chamber Ensemble — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free admission. Part of the St. Paul United Church of Christ Fine Arts Series.

▪ MYSTIC: Vital Visionaries — 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Schlafly Tap Room’s Club Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis. Legends, mystics, and visionaries lead us to unimagined spaces in this program for voice, strings, and harp. Legendary mystic from the 12th century, Hildegard von Bingen, gets a contemporary remix by Sarah Kirkland Snider. Sacred and profane sounds of the harp dance through the French Impressionist master Debussy’s touch. Haitian mythology comes to life in Zombie: Origin and Evolution for string quartet. Enjoy the later afternoon concert and stay for dinner in the restaurant downstairs. For tickets and info: https://bit.ly/3SNs75X

▪ Fauré’s Requiem at the Cathedral Basilica — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Voices soar to the rafters of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in a program led by Music Director Stéphane Denève. Opera stars Brenda Rae and Davóne Tines join the St. Louis Symphony Chorus in Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, reflecting on eternal rest and consolation. Two tranquil pavanes by Fauré and Maurice Ravel invite introspection, accompanied by reverent selections by Charles Koechlin and Lili Boulanger. slso.org

▪ McKendree University Students present ‘These Shining Lives’ — 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Based on the true story of Catherine Donohue and the women who painted watch faces for the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s, “These Shining Lives” chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. thehett.com

▪ ‘Andy Gross: Are You Kidding Me?’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Andy Gross is one of the hottest stand-up comics, magicians and ventriloquists working today as evidenced by his sold out shows and devoted following. His videos have over 100 million views and counting. This show will make you laugh out of your seat. For tickets and info: lincolntheatre-belleville.com.

▪ Songs of Comfort: ‘Requiem’ by Gabriel Fauré — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Cathedral of St. Peter, 200 W. Harrison St., Belleville. Don’t miss the Belleville Philharmonic Chorale, SWIC Community Choir and the Cathedral Choir as they come together under the direction of renowned conductors Richard Thompson and Andy Jenson to perform Gabriel Fauré’s ‘Requiem.” Free admission.

Food





▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 until 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Cod, catfish and walleye (sandwich, dinner, pound), potato salad, slaw, green beans, fries, onion rings, hush puppies. Fish breading is gluten-free. Dine in or carryout. Call 618-566-2288 to order. facebook.com/vfwpost7682

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ The B’s Family Kitchen — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday. Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, catfish, shrimp and more. Dine in and carryout. 618-416-1868. facebook.com/thebsfamilykitchen

▪ Smoke & Kettle at the KC Club and Event Center — Noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays. 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Catfish, cod, shrimp, BBQ and more. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. every Friday. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Cod, shrimp, catfish, crab cakes and sides. Curbside, carryout or dine-in. Place a to-go order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Holy Trinity’s Lenten Fish Fry — 3:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 29. Holy Trinity, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fish and shrimp (plate, sandwich, pound), fries, slaw, green beans, applesauce, mac & cheese, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti. Carryout orders can be placed at 3:30 p.m. Dine-in begins at 4 p.m. holytrinityil.org

▪ St. Mary’s Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 29. St. Mary’s Church, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Freshly prepared fish and choice of sides. Drive-thru only. Cash, credit/debit or check accepted. Enter the campus via 17th Street, order when you arrive and your take-home feast will be hot-and-ready when you drive around to the food preparation area.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. every Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Dine-in and carryout. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Highland Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays Feb. 16 through March 29. Highland Knights of Columbus, 12454 IL Route 143, Highland. Fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, chicken strip dinners, two sides from fries, cole slaw, macaroni salad, applesauce, plus bread, iced tea, coffee. Cash bar. facebook.com/HighlandKnightsofColumbusCouncil1580

▪ Maryville MPH Church Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays through March 22. MPH Parish Center, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Costs: $12 for two pieces of cod fish, choice of fries or onion rings, cole slaw (homemade), bread, two hush puppies (homemade) and a drink; $8 for one piece of cod fish, fries or onion rings, cole slaw, bread, two hush puppies and a drink. mph.dio.org

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays through March 22 and Friday, April 12. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), baked cod, shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, stewed tomatoes, mac and cheese. Dine in or carryout. No phone orders. Sponsored by the Support Committee.

▪ St. Henry Catholic Church Famous Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 29. St. Henry Catholic Church, 5315 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, fried shrimp, baked salmon. Sides are homemade coleslaw, spaghetti, onion rings, French fries, hush puppies, mac-n-cheese and soup. Fish sold by the plate, sandwich or pound. Plate includes two sides, $12; Pound is $15. Discount for police, fireman, military, and EMS personnel. Cash, credit or debit cards taken. Dine in or carryout. Call Jerry at 618-540-8062 or Kim at 618-540-8383 with questions.

▪ St. Teresa Men’s Club Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 15. St. Teresa School, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Fish, shrimp, spaghetti, sides. Sandwich or dinner plate. Dine in or carryout. Credit/debit/cash accepted. facebook.com/stteresamensclubfishfry

▪ Catholic War Veterans Post 370 Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. every Friday. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159, Freeburg (between Belleville and Smithton). Dine in and carryout. 618-416-5284.

▪ Firefighters Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 23, March 1, 15, 22 & 29. Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Eggemeyer Plaza, Ellis Grove. Buffalo fish, catfish, cod, shrimp, baked beans, fries, cole slaw, onion rings, hush puppies, potato salad, fried pickles. Cost: $15 adults, $7 kids 5-12, under 5 free. Dine in or carryout. 618-859-3473.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. every Friday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/MillstadtVFWPost

▪ Millstadt Sportsman’s Club Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. every Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Belleville. Cod, shrimp, walleye, salmon patties, sides. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.

▪ St. Joseph’s Lenten Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 22. 901 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Fried cod, catfish, shrimp, French fries, cole slaw, potato salad, applesauce, hush puppies and desserts. Dine in or carry out.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, jack salmon, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw, fries, baked beans and more. Carryout available. 618-288-7119 or facebook.com/amlegion435.

▪ Fraternal Order of Eagles #545 — 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Fraternal Order of Eagles #545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and chicken strips. Fish available by pound or plate. Sides: slaw, fries, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti, cheese balls and applesauce. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Dine-in or carryout available. 618-624-5412 or facebook.com/shiloheagles545.

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays Feb. 23, March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod cut-ups, walleye, shrimp, burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carryout available. No phone orders. quailclub.com/fish-fry

▪ Smithton Turner Hall Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Turner Hall, 115 N. Julia, Smithton. Baked and fried cod loins in both plates and by the pound, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, baked potato, cole slaw, stewed tomatoes, mac and cheese and hush puppies. Plus desserts provided by the Smithton Turner Ladies. Dine in with plenty of seating or call in a carryout. 618-277-9690 or facebook.com/smithton.turnerhall.

▪ Ss. Peter & Paul Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Ss. Peter & Paul, Cafeteria & Gym, 217 W. Third St., Waterloo. All-you-can-eat sausage dinner. Cost: $15 adults, $8 12 and under. Dine in or carryout. Quilt and cash bingo 1-4 p.m.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10. St. John Lutheran Church, 312 S. Fifth St., Baldwin. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, slaw, homemade desserts, tea, lemonade and coffee. All-you-can-eat for dine-in only. Carryout available. Cost: $15 adults, $8 children, under 4 free.

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Virtual class. This Slow Flow practice will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Side effects may include a sense of well-being and feelings of peace and calmness! Recommended props: 1. Two foam yoga blocks 2. A blanket 3. A yoga strap (or belt, towel, scarf. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ AARP Tax Aide — 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 1. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation assistance to anyone. IRS-certified volunteers make filing taxes easy. The volunteers of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provide free tax preparation help to anyone. They are especially focused on helping those that are age 50+ and can’t afford a tax preparation service. There is no fee, no sales pitch for other services, and AARP membership is not required. Registration required. Call 618-288-1212 to schedule an appointment during library hours.

▪ Edwardsville Arts Center Artini Cocktail Competition — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville. Get ready to sip, savor, and spend a great night with friends as eight local restaurants curate one-of-a-kind cocktails inspired by their choice of famous artwork. Artini Defending Champion, Moussalli’s Prime, will compete this year against Blue Violet, Brick+Bramble, Cleveland Heath, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Foundry Public House, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, and 1818 Chophouse. Prepare your taste buds for a creative journey as these talented participants stir, shake, and pour their way to artistic perfection. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at edwardsvilleartscenter.com, and include cocktails from eight restaurants with specially curated appetizers. Proceeds from the event directly benefit EAC programming. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsor, Witness Distillery, for helping make this event possible.

▪ Grace and Gratitude: In the Grief of Our Everyday Lives — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 18. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Join Sr. Madeleine Lane for a day of reflection to discuss how we live knowing that we and all that we love will one day die and in the presence of grief, how one lives in gratitude for all that has been given. When we open ourselves to the pain, we receive an invitation to deeper loving through grief. Our day will include input, sharing, and quiet time for reflection. Cost: $50, includes lunch. To register: 618-397-0584 or visit snows.org/grief.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit https://swic.tfaforms.net/217806.

▪ 74th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Cash bar at 6 p.m.; dinner and program 6:30 p.m. The event is in honor of the men and women of Scott Air Force Base. Tickets: $125 - includes sponsoring dinner for attendees and one enlisted member; $50 for military members of the Belle-Scott Committee. Register by Thursday, March 22. 618-233-2015 or https://bit.ly/48op8GI