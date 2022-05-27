This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday dominated headlines and reignited the ongoing debate on gun violence prevention in this country. The gunman opened fire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing at least 19 children and two teachers. The school shooting closely followed a racially-charged mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store.

Democratic lawmakers urged Republican colleagues to work on bipartisan policies to prevent future mass shootings, with Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy delivering an impassioned speech in which he called the shooting in Uvalde “another Sandy Hook.” In response, GOP lawmakers including Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) insisted that gun control restrictions like a ban on semi-automatic rifles would not fix the problem of gun violence.

Watch the video for more must-watch moments from Capitol Hill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.