Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit

LAKELAND — A suspect in last week's mass shooting in Lakeland is dead after leading police officers on a lengthy pursuit Monday afternoon that included a carjacking, the suspect being shot and then crashing into a Winter Haven business.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Lakeland Police Department were conducting surveillance of Alex Green, 21, in Eagle Lake on Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said the officers wanted to arrest Greene on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a dwelling and conspiracy to commit burglary in hopes of landing an interview to ask questions about the mass shooting that injured 11 people.

“We are very confident he was in fact involved, to what extent we don’t know yet,” Taylor said.

Law enforcement investigators can be seen examining what appears to be a Toyota sedan crashed into the side of a building.

While under surveillance, Greene got into a white Chevrolet Silverado and attempted to flee from officers, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Lakeland Captain Eric Harper pursued in his unmarked law enforcement vehicle starting on Cooley Road in Eagle Lake.

Green lead officers on a 10-to-15 minute chase through Eagle Lake into Winter Haven before heading west on Havendale Boulevard. Harper attempted a precision immobilization technique to stop the pursuit on a heavily trafficked roadway.

Green jumped out of his vehicle, according to Judd, and began to flee down Havendale Boulevard on foot. When he couldn’t outrun the police officer, Green ran into a nearby restaurant.

There was an elderly woman who was standing outside her car, with the vehicle running, outside of the restaurant. Green saw her and began trying to get into the vehicle, according to Judd. The woman slammed the passenger door shut, but Green pushed her out of the way and stole the vehicle.

The Lakeland officer came around the corner of the restaurant and drew his gun, pointing it at Green. Judd said Harper demanded he stop the vehicle.

Green drove the vehicle toward Harper, according to police, who fired his gun six times. At least one of the bullet hit the suspect. Despite being shot, Judd said, Green rammed into a car in the restaurant’s parking lot and sped onto Havendale Boulevard. The suspect swerved over the median into oncoming traffic, before crashing into the Hamilton Company Security Systems building. Deputies pulled the suspect from the building and began to administer CPR, according to police. Green was transported to Winter Haven Hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigators walk along the stretch of Havendale Blvd. that has been shut down.

“No one else was injured in the pursuit, which we are all grateful for,” Judd said.

Taylor would not provide any further information on the other suspects in last Monday’s mass shooting.

“We have some very promising leads and some people we are interested in following up with,” he said.

About 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, police received several 911 calls reporting four men in a dark blue, Nissan Altima with tinted windows drove down the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street and opened fire on both sides of the street. Witnesses said the vehicle sped off to the north, then fled east on Memorial Boulevard.

Two of the victims rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with critical injuries — one shot in the abdomen, the other the jaw — remain hospitalized, Tillett said Monday. The individual shot in the jaw was transferred to Tampa General Hospital last week. Both are in stable condition.

Tillett said the department has a Victim Assistance Program that is in the process of connecting with the shootings victims. The department's staff will let these individuals know what resources may be available to them.

Florida's Office of the Attorney General has a Victim Compensation Fund that offers financial help to individuals injured as result of a crime to help cover medical bills, lost wages and potential disability caused by their injuries. In order to be eligible, the person must fully cooperate with police through the investigation and criminal justice procedures, not have been involved in any criminal or illegal activity at the time of the incident, and cannot have any forcible felonies on their record. To learn more about the program, call 800-226-6667.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit