New this week: 'Nomadland,' 'Kenan' and Andra Day music

  • This image released by NBC shows, from left, Dani Lane as Aubrey, Kenan Thompson as Kenan, and Dannah Lane as Birdie in a scene from the comedy series, "Kenan," premiering on Feb. 16. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP)
  • This image released by NBC shows, from left, Don Johnson as Rick, Chris Redd as Gary, and Kenan Thompson as Kenan in a scene from the comedy series "Kenan," premiering on Feb. 16. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP)
  • This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Eiza Gonzalez, Dianne Wiest and Rosamund Pike in a scene from "I Care A Lot." Pike was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy. (Seacia Pavao/Netflix via AP)
  • This cover image released by Thirty Tigers shows "Hunter And The Dog Star" by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. (Thirty Tigers via AP)
1 / 5

The Stream

This image released by NBC shows, from left, Dani Lane as Aubrey, Kenan Thompson as Kenan, and Dannah Lane as Birdie in a scene from the comedy series, "Kenan," premiering on Feb. 16. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— There are many reasons to make time for “Nomadland” when it hits Hulu Friday, the most practical of which is that it is an awards favorite and you don’t want to be left out of the conversation come Oscars time. It’s also one of the loveliest and most spiritually invigorating films in recent memory, an American odyssey about life on the fringes. Frances McDormand gives an all-time performance as Fern, who takes to the road after her spouse dies and the great recession leaves her with nothing. David Strathairn is also terrific as a fellow nomad and writer-director Choe Zhao is a once-in-a-generation talent who you’ll want to get to know sooner rather than later.

— Anyone who’s seen “Gone Girl” knows that Rosamund Pike plays a top -notch sociopath, which makes J Blakeson’s “I Care A Lot,” on Netflix Friday, immediately intriguing. In the film, Pike plays Marla Grayson, a shark with a severe blonde bob whose evil con is to pose as a conservator and guardian for senior citizen clients who she promptly steals from. Her scam gets even more complicated when one of her clients turns out to be tied to a gangster played by Peter Dinklage. It is a dark and vicious film that is also, somehow, addictively watchable.

— Or if you need something more family friendly, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” featuring the voices of Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, comes to Amazon Prime and Hulu on Thursday. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it’s “a feel-good buddy movie for both adults and their own little aliens” that’s also “respectful of the rich history of the brand and yet welcoming to newcomers.”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

MUSIC

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, who released their debut in 1988, will return with their fifth album on Friday. The 11-track “Hunter And The Dog Star” was written by Brickell and her bandmates, including Brandon Aly, Josh Bush, Brad Houser and Kenny Withrow. It is the band’s first album since “Rocket,” which was released in 2018 when the group returned following a 12-year hiatus. The new album includes the songs “My Power,” “Tripwire” and “Horse’s Mouth.”

— Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, best known for the R&B hit “Rise Up,” has earned two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the Hulu film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which premieres Feb. 26. But on Friday the film’s soundtrack featuring songs recorded by Day will be released. The album has 13 tracks including “Tigress & Tweed,” an original Day wrote with veteran singer-producer Raphael Saadiq. It is nominated for best original song at the Globes.

— The sons of John Fogerty, Tyler and Shane, make up the duo Hearty Har and they will release their debut album Friday. “Radio Astro” includes 11 tracks from the psych rockers, who have been working together under the Hearty Har name since 2012. Hearty Har’s album comes three months after John Fogerty, his daughter Kelsy as well as Shane and Tyler released “Fogerty’s Factory,” an album the Fogerty family recorded while quarantining together after the pandemic hit in March.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

How the pandemic is affecting high school students emotionally and academically is explored in NBC News’ “Kids Under Pressure,” airing this week on shows and platforms including “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” MSNBC and NBCNews.com. In partnership with the nonprofit Challenge Success, NBC News surveyed more than 10,000 students in a variety of American high schools. Among the findings detailed in reporting by NBC correspondents: a rise in diagnosis and prescriptions for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder as students try to focus in online classes, and rising stress and sleep problems.

— “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, who two decades ago co-starred in “Kenan and Kel,” is headlining his own sitcom. NBC’s “Kenan,” debuting 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, stars Thompson as a widower who’s raising two young daughters (played by real-life sisters Dani and Dannah Lane) while working as an Atlanta TV host. Ready to help — or meddle, as Kenan sees it — are Don Johnson (“Miami Vice,” “Nash Bridges”) as his father-in-law and Chris Redd, Thompson’s “SNL” castmate, as his brother. Thompson will be commuting between East and West coasts to do both “SNL” and the sitcom.

— The names could top a concert bill, but John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, BeBe Winans and Yolanda Adams are among those interviewed in “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” a four-hour, two-part series airing Tuesday and Wednesday on PBS (check local listings for time). It details the African American church’s history, from enslavement to emancipation, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights movement to today. Bishop Michael Curry, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Oprah Winfrey also are in the documentary series from executive producer-host Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”).

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

    Video of Amy Cooper calling 911 to report a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made national headlines.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • "Georgia was a fiasco": McConnell indicates he may get involved in Republican primaries

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes to change the result."Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November.""That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said."I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates.""I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.Go deeper: McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and SchumerMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • Analysis: Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum

    Saudi Arabia has raised the stakes in a competition with freewheeling Dubai for foreign talent and cash. From 2024, the Saudi government will stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, the Saudi finance minister told Reuters. The measure is the latest attempt by the kingdom, a religiously conservative nation that is the birthplace of Islam, to remould itself as a financial and tourism hub under the leadership of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Satellite images show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border

    Investigators began sifting through the ruins of a massive fire that destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers parked at a major crossing at the Afghanistan-Iran border, the governor of Afghanistan's Herat province said Tuesday. Satellite photos of the Islam Qala customs terminal and surroundings analyzed by The Associated Press show the devastation wreaked by a blaze that began Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP show the burnt shells of hundreds of fuel and natural gas tankers on the Afghan side of the border.

  • Minneapolis City Council Votes to Increase Police Budget to Hire New Recruits

    The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a $6.4 million increase to the police budget, despite a push by local activists to replace the police with a new public safety department. Minneapolis was roiled by civil unrest in May and June after an officer killed African American resident George Floyd during an attempted arrest. Rioters burned down the officer’s precinct and destroyed businesses in the city, and Floyd’s death sparked massive protests and riots throughout U.S. cities, with demonstrators calling to “defund” police departments. The City Council voted on Friday to provide its police department with $6.4 million to hire and train new recruits. The department says it began 2020 with 817 officers but ended the year with 638 officers available to work. While some officers resigned or retired after the summer riots, 155 officers are currently on extended leave, with many of those claiming post-traumatic stress disorder. Amid the demonstrations and an ongoing pandemic, the U.S. recorded a massive increase in murders in 2020 across the entire country. One analyst found that murders increased by about 37 percent across 57 large police jurisdictions. Minneapolis recorded a 21 percent increase in all violent crime, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Residents have complained that police response times have been slower in the months since the riots, and have pleaded with the City Council to allow for the hiring of new officers. Even so, three council members have written a proposal to replace the police with a new public safety department that would reduce the mayor’s authority over the police. A local political group called Yes 4 Minneapolis is also collecting signatures for a petition to replace the police with a new agency that would take a “comprehensive public health approach to safety.” The group was funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Open Society Policy Center, the lobbying arm of philanthropist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, the Star Tribune reported.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Deer cross under wildlife friendly fence

    Research video published by the Wyoming Migration Initiative on Wednesday (February 10) shows a group of 20 mule deer as they approach the obstacle and cross to the other side one by one, either by jumping over or walking under the fence, designed to allow wild animals to cross while keeping farm animals coralled.The trail camera footage was taken by student Tanner Warder as part of University of Wyoming research. It captures the mule deer migrating from high elevation mountains after spending their summer in Hoback Basin or the Upper Green River Valley, Wyoming Migration Initiative told Reuters in an email.About 4,000-5,000 mule deer use the migration corridor each year, with some travelling 150 miles (241 kilometre) to the desert from the mountains and have to cross 100 fences on their way.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

    More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Via The Houston Chronicle..."The Texas power grid, powered largely by wind and natural gas, is relatively well equipped to handle the state’s hot and humid summers when demand for power soars.""But unlike blistering summers, the severe winter weather delivered a crippling blow to power production, cutting supplies as the falling temperatures increased demand."What we're watching: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Richard Glick said in a statement that they would be "examining the root causes of these reliability events," but the current focus is on power restoration and safety.The intrigue: We'll also be looking to see how the outages in Texas affect the politics of clean energy debates.While frozen Texas wind turbines are getting lots of attention, Bloomberg notes: "The majority of outages ... were plants fueled by natural gas, coal and nuclear, which together make up more than two-thirds of power generation during winter."Still, a separate Bloomberg piece on this crisis and severe weather affecting grids elsewhere notes, "Electrifying sectors like transport and heating to use green power is seen as vital to reaching net-zero [emissions] but the world’s grid infrastructure may not be ready for that shift."What they're saying: ClearView Energy Partners, in a note, said renewable power critics may point to the crisis as "evidence for the need for Texas to reevaluate grid reliability."But they're "skeptical" that efforts to slow wind and solar in Texas, the nation's largest wind power-producing state, will take root.They point out that multiple forms of generation were knocked offline.Plus, "Texas does not have typical state policies driving renewable buildout that they easily be reversed or modified." Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsBetween the lines: U.S. oil prices cracked $60-per-barrel Monday for the first time since January of 2020.The big picture: While the trajectory has been upward amid vaccine rollouts and planned stimulus, the U.S. power crisis and freezing temperatures added the most recent upward pressure.Where it stands: WTI crude was trading around $59.69 Tuesday morning."[W]e find that the recent price increase might be an overreaction to the recent reported events," Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodríguez Masiu said in a note.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest