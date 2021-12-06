A week after Oxford shooting, police investigate threats at Romeo, Crestwood, Dearborn

Flags wave at the rear entrance of Oxford High School on Dec. 2, 2021, after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others with injuries.

Nearly a week after the horrific school shooting at Oxford High, schools are continuing to receive threats.

Romeo High in Macomb County, which went into what it called a preliminary lockdown Monday, and Crestwood High and Dearborn High in Wayne County stepped up police presence after online threats were reported.

More than 100 Michigan schools canceled classes last week in response to what authorities said were copycat threats after the 15-year-old, who is now in the Oakland County jail along with his parents, went on a shooting rampage with a pistol.

In addition, police also arrested a 17-year-old Southfield student who police said had a semi-automatic pistol in his coat pocket. The teen is a student at the Southfield Regional Academic Campus located at 21705 Evergreen.

Romeo High said Monday it went into lockdown as a precaution as authorities "investigate a concern" that was brought to school official's attention, but that there was "no active threat."

The school said it was otherwise "continuing with normal school business."

Crestwood, in Dearborn Heights, was on alert after social media posts threatened to shoot up the school "at 11:05 at lunch when I can find everyone lacking."

Media reports said there was no lockdown, but emotions were running high.

Also in the Dearborn school district, TCD Dearborn News reported Monday that Dearborn High School is allowing parents to pick up students as a result of a social media threat and the the Dearborn police were investigating.

In a letter addressed to parents, Dearborn High Principal Zeina Jebril said the school was "made aware of a threatening comment made toward a neighboring high school warning students not to come to school on Monday."

The comment, Jebril said, "was not directed at our school" but "out of an abundance of caution, and recognizing that our students and staff are still in a highly emotional state," the school has intensified security.

Jebril also said if students need someone to talk to they can ask for assistance from any teacher, counselor, support staff or go directly to the office to receive support.

In addition, student spectators were prohibited from the basketball games scheduled for Monday at Dearborn High. The games will go on, but only the parents of players wil be admitted as spectators.

The Free Press left messages with the schools, police and the Dearborn school district.

