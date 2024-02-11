This Week in Pennsylvania: Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro sat down with Dennis Owens to discuss his recent budget proposal, which includes funding for education, a plan to legalize marijuana, and a tax on skill games.

Every week, This Week in Pennsylvania gives a comprehensive look at the week’s biggest news events in Pennsylvania, provided by the abc27 News team, along with the latest updates on local stories.

This Week in Pennsylvania

