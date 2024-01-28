This Week in Pennsylvania: New poll on Pennsylvania Senate race, Trump v. Biden

(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania Dennis Owens is joined by Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling & Research to review their recent study that showed Bob Casey leading Dave McCormick in the Pennsylvania Senate race by 4%.

The same poll also showed President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 8% ahead of Trump’s visit to the PA Farm Show complex for the NRA Great Outdoor Show.

The poll of 745 likely voters conducted in January found Casey with 45.9% support to McCormick’s 42.1%. More than 9% of voters said they are undecided with the general election less than 10 months away and 2.7% said they support another candidate.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23 and the general election is November 5.

