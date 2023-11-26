This Week in Pennsylvania: Rep. Morgan Cephas discusses maternal mortality law

(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania, Rep. Morgan Cephas joins Dennis Owens to discuss a new law addressing maternal mortality.

“This is a challenge that not just is an issue not just here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania but a… challenge across our country,” said Cephas.

Under the new law, Pennsylvania’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee will also report on maternal morbidity, which are issues experienced during childbirth that could lead to death or affect quality of life.

“In order to make change, we have to understand the data and understand what’s happening on the ground,” added Cephas. “If it’s not measured it’s not managed and this gives us an opportunity to do that.”

OBYN Dr. Sharee Livingston has seen these issues firsthand.

“What I have seen is that systemic racism, social determinants of health, inequities across the board are having a significant impact,” she said. “Four out of five morbidity events are preventable.”

Other topics discussed during this week’s show include a ruling on mail ballots not being dated, Governor Shapiro deciding to appeal a ruling on RGGI, school funding concerns, and a new Republican candidate in the race for Attorney General.

