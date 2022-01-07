Week In Photos: Insurrection Anniversary; I-95 Snarl; COVID Rages
Peggy Bayard
·2 min read
ACROSS AMERICA — Below, Patch chronicles the top stories of the week in pictures.
People waited in long lines to get COVID-19 tests after the holidays, thousands of flights were canceled this week as many workers called out sick, and the country marks one year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Also, a winter storm halted traffic causing a 40-mile backup on Interstate 95, leaving hundreds of stranded motorists spending the night in their cars as they waited for the road to be cleared.
A woman was forced out of a grocery store in Montreal after going on a racist tirade in which she blamed Chinese people for the spread of COVID-19. Ken Mak and his girlfriend were waiting at the checkout at IGA on Nuns’ Island when the unidentified woman allegedly approached them and asked if he was Chinese, reported CBC News. Mak, who moved to Canada 20 years ago, said he replied “yes,” which then prompted the woman to start asking about the coronavirus.
U.S. Department of JusticeA 22-year-old woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was drunk and driving in the wrong direction on Wednesday night when she killed a young mom and seriously injured another driver, authorities said.Emily Hernandez was driving west in the eastbound lanes in Franklin County, Missouri, just after 7 p.m. when she crashed into another car that spun into the median strip and struck cable barriers, police said. Both vehicles “swerved to avoid each other,” according to
via FacebookAlaska police say they have found the young mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in a cardboard box on a freezing street with a heartbreaking note.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday, adding that the “juvenile mother” was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.The infant boy was nestled under blankets in the box, which was left
(Bloomberg) -- The juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial whose press comments may result in a new trial for the convicted socialite works as an executive assistant at private-equity giant Carlyle Group Inc.In video and newspaper interviews since the Dec. 29 verdict, the juror said he was a victim of sex abuse as a child and that his story helped sway other members of the panel who questioned the credibility of some of Maxwell’s accusers. Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced f
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reportedly warned Chicago police leaders that they will be demoted or lose their lose jobs if […] The post Chicago PD told to increase arrests or face demotion after meeting with mayor: report appeared first on TheGrio.