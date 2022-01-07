Week In Photos: Insurrection Anniversary; I-95 Snarl; COVID Rages

ACROSS AMERICA — Below, Patch chronicles the top stories of the week in pictures.

People waited in long lines to get COVID-19 tests after the holidays, thousands of flights were canceled this week as many workers called out sick, and the country marks one year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Also, a winter storm halted traffic causing a 40-mile backup on Interstate 95, leaving hundreds of stranded motorists spending the night in their cars as they waited for the road to be cleared.

Against a backdrop of scaffolding designed by an artist to help disguise work being done to the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., people walk on the National Mall on Tuesday, a day after a snow storm passed through the Washington, D.C., region. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Passengers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport Monday. Many flights were canceled this week as a result of a recent COVID-19 surge, causing many workers to call out sick. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A passerby looks over the barricade on the street where a deadly fire on Wednesday killed 12 in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Charred vehicles sit amid the rubble of a home destroyed by wildfires Wednesday in Superior, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A large group of police arrive at the Capitol Thursday. President Joe Biden and members of Congress solemnly marked the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Nathaniel Bourgoin of Team United States took a training run for the Men's Freeski Halfpipe at Mammoth Mountain Wednesday in Mammoth, California. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her lawyer leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on Monday in San Jose, California. A jury found Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks Thursday from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 26, 2021, insurrection by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York early Saturday as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

This article originally appeared on the Across America Patch