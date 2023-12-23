Week in pictures: 16-22 December 2023

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

People dressed as Santa Claus take part in a Christmas regatta along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.

Local residents watch as a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland erupts, following weeks of intense earthquake activity.

People walk on a street buried beneath snow in Yantai, in China's eastern Shandong province. Temperatures in cities across northern China have hit record lows, with authorities issuing an alert for extreme cold across broad swathes of the country.

Hot air balloons take off at dawn at the Pyramids of Teotihuacan in Mexico.

A voter marks her ballot at a polling station in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as voting in the general election continued late into the night on Wednesday. Millions of Congolese headed to the polls this week, with President Felix Tshisekedi facing 18 candidates as he seeks a second term.

A reveller celebrates the Winter Solstice at Stonehenge near Amesbury, England, marking the end of the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Brentford forward Neal Maupay clash in a bad-tempered football match in west London, with both players trying to have the other sent off.

People take pictures in front of festive light installations during the Christmas season in Tokyo's Shibuya district, Japan.

