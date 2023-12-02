Week in pictures: 25 November - 1 December 2023

The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Forests are worth as much as $150 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group, with much of the interest in them centering around carbon credits. “The hope is that improving data quality and cost-effective monitoring will help increase the value of a conserved or restored forest," writes Tim De Chant in our most recent survey of climate tech investors. In the first of a two-part series, M&A expert David Martin explains some of the unforeseen barriers that might prevent a merger from happening.