Week in pictures: 25 November - 1 December 2023

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

Pope Francis speaks to nuns during his weekly general audience, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. The Pope, 86, cancelled his trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, due to influenza and lung inflammation.

The sun rises over 42nd street during a sunrise on 'Reverse Manhattanhenge' in New York City.

People walk along a risen dirt road, recently reclaimed from floodwater, in Benitu, South Sudan.

People walk near Antony Gormley's sculpture Angel of the North, as snow falls in Gateshead, England.

Plumes of smoke and lava rise from a snow-covered Mount Etna in Sicily, Europe's most active volcano.

Aston Villa football fans said "all hell broke loose" before the European fixture with Polish side Legia Warsaw in Birmingham, England. Four police officers were hurt in clashes with away supporters.

Emilia Ratcliffe explores the Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, Yorkshire, England.

Displaced Palestinians, living in tents, light a fire to keep warm in Khan Yunis, Gaza, during the fourth day of the week-long ceasefire. The truce saw the release of 110 hostages held by Hamas, and 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

A man views the Parthenon sculptures on display at the British Museum in London. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of trying to "grandstand" over the sculptures, which are also known as the Elgin Marbles. The Greek government wants the sculptures back.

A theatrical performer on stilts offers a child a gift at Berlin's annual Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market.

