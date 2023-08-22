Week after police chase, wanted Pittsburgh fugitive arrested in New Kensington

A Pittsburgh fugitive wanted on several warrants has been arrested.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Tre Wingate, 31, was arrested in New Kensington Tuesday.

Wingate has been a fugitive since January when bench warrants were issued for probation violations on cases related to firearm violations. Another bench warrant was issued in March when he failed to appear in court. There’s also a warrant for Wingate from Pittsburgh police for aggravated assault, burglary and firearm violations.

A search for Wingate last week led to a chase that ended in a crash in Lawrenceville.

Wingate was arrested without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

