This week in politics: Biden visits Kyiv, GOP 2024 race shaping up, GA grand jury foreperson talks

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·6 min read

This week saw the one-year-mark since Russia invaded Ukraine, with President Joe Biden making a surprise visit in Kyiv and later stopping in Warsaw to recognize the anniversary and reiterate U.S. support for Ukraine.

The anniversary comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country would be pulling back from New START, a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the U.S. and Russia. The White House also announced that the U.S. will be imposing a sweeping set of new sanctions against Moscow.

Back at home, the Republican field for the 2024 presidential race is slowly but surely heating up. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley made the rounds in Iowa, a key early voting state, after a few campaign stops in New Hampshire. Her fellow South Carolinian, Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who is mulling a presidential bid of his own, also made a visit to the Hawkeye State.

President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv.
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv.

What happened this week in politics?

  • Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its war.

  • Democrats breathed a sigh of relief when Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced he will be running for reelection ahead of a tough 2024 Senate map for Democrats.

  • In other election news, California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee jumped in a soon-to-be fierce primary fight for retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

  • The foreperson of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election went public in a series of media interviews, revealing provocative details about the now concluded investigation – and possibly undermining public confidence in the case.

  • Facing GOP blowback for the disastrous toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the White House fired back, blaming former President Donald Trump’s administration for rolling back Obama-era rail safety measures.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of a scheduled trip to Warsaw to commemorate the one-year-anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was his first trip to the war-torn country since Russia launched its war and there is little record of other U.S. presidents visiting an active war zone with no U.S. troop presence.

The meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy was symbolic, with Ukraine intensely lobbying the U.S. and the west for additional military aid. While in Kyiv, Biden announced the U.S. would be providing an additional $500 million in weaponry for Ukraine.

'We need to keep living': What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

In Warsaw, Biden reiterated the west’s continued support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia. He also made clear the U.S.’s continued commitment to bolstering the NATO alliance, calling it “more unified than ever” in the face of Russian aggression on Tuesday.

“(Putin) doubts whether NATO can remain unified,” Biden said. “ But there should be no doubt: Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.”

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Warsaw.
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Warsaw.

Haley continues the rounds as GOP 2024 race takes shape

The 2024 field for the GOP nomination for president is slowly shaping up. Haley continued her campaign in the crucial early voting state of Iowa after a trip to New Hampshire, another key primary state.

In Iowa, Haley made a direct appeal to GOP voters who might be considering Trump over her, telling them “we’ve got to look forward,” in Urbandale on Monday.

Who can beat Trump?: Republicans want to dump Trump. Will they rally behind a 2024 alternative fast enough?

“President Trump is my friend. I think he was the right president at the right time,” Haley said. “He came in. He broke the things that needed to be broken, and he fixed them. And I was proud to serve in his cabinet. But as dire of a situation as this is, as much as all the media and everybody wants to talk about the past, we need to leave the status quo in the past. We've got work to do. We've got to look forward.”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is reportedly considering a presidential campaign in 2024, also made a stop in Iowa on Wednesday, delivering remarks at an event at Drake University in Des Moines and also speaking at the Republican Party of Polk County Lincoln dinner.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa.

Tester announces reelection bid, Democrats breathe a sigh of relief

In other 2024 news, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester delivered good news for national Democrats on Wednesday when he announced his reelection bid for Senate in his home state of Montana.

Senate Democrats are looking at a tough map for 2024. Of the 34 seats up for reelection, Democrats will be defending 23 of them. Tester, a rare Democrat representing the deep-red red-leaning state of Montana, will be in the crosshairs of Republicans hoping to take the Senate.

More elections: In historic first, Jennifer McClellan just won election to Congress. Black women say it's not enough

In California, Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee announced she will be running to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Lee enters an intensely competitive primary with Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff already in the mix.

The seat, which lies in deep-blue California, is expected to remain in Democratic hands, meaning whoever comes out on top of the Democratic primary will likely win the general election as well.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for a classified briefing on China, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. The Montana Democrat is expected to announce Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, that he will seek re-election to a fourth term.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for a classified briefing on China, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. The Montana Democrat is expected to announce Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, that he will seek re-election to a fourth term.

Georgia grand jury foreperson goes public on a media tour

The foreperson of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election went public this week, making the rounds with multiple media interviews.

Emily Kohrs gave provocative details about what is to come from the now concluded investigation, telling the New York Times that the grand jury recommended indictments against multiple people on various charges.

“It’s not a short list,” Kohrs told the New York Times. While declining to give details on who specifically is in that list, Kohrs said “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.”

While her public comments were highly unusual for any grand jury inquiry, legal experts told USA TODAY that her comments had no real legal implications but they could undermine public confidence in the process.

Related: Georgia grand jury foreperson's unusual media tour likely heartburn for Trump inquiry

Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury on May 2, 2022, in Atlanta.
Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury on May 2, 2022, in Atlanta.

Buttigieg visits East Palestine after train derailment disaster

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday  to assess damages after a toxic trail derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the town's ground, air and water.

Republicans have been attacking the White House, specifically targeting Buttigieg over the derailment, arguing Buttigieg was too slow to respond to the disaster. Buttigieg acknowledged at a news conference that he regretted not coming sooner, saying he was attempting to balance his role as transportation secretary while also not overstepping on the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the derailment.

Related: In another train derailment, 31 Union Pacific cars carrying coal derail in Nebraska

But Buttigieg argued that Republicans were playing “political games” over the disaster, pushing back against GOP lawmakers who were in favor of scaling back government rail regulations.

The White House also fired back at Republicans over the toxic train derailment in East Palestine Ohio, blaming the derailment on the Trump administration for rolling back Obama-era safety regulations that were implemented to avert such disasters.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (C) visits with Department of Transportation Investigators at the site of the derailment on February 23 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (C) visits with Department of Transportation Investigators at the site of the derailment on February 23 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden visits Kyiv, GOP 2024 race takes shape: week in politics

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia's war effort, the White House said. The same group came together last year hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, imposing the first round of a series of sanctions.

  • U.S. targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won't work

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration unveiled the sanctions as the Group of 7 bloc of wealthy nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met to discuss more aid. Among the steps were placing visa restrictions on Russian military members, freezing assets of allies of President Vladimir Putin, effectively banning aluminum imports from Russia, curbing Russian banking and arms-making activity and putting the country's second largest mobile phone company Megafon on a trade blacklist.

  • Indonesia country profile

    Provides an overview of Indonesia, including key dates and facts about this South East Asian state.

  • Lakers' D'Angelo Russell doubtful to play Sunday in Dallas

    Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he doubts point guard D'Angelo Russell will be able to play Sunday against the Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle.

  • Officials: Train derailment in East Palestine has no impact on area water safety

    The East Palestine train derailment occurred on the evening of Feb. 3 and involved a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials.

  • G20 meets in India under shadow of war

    STORY: Finance minsters from around the G20 met Friday (February 24) in India under the shadow of war. The conflict in Ukraine - which marked one year the same day - is likely to dominate the two-day gathering. But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided any direct mention of the subject in his opening remarks. "I would urge that your discussions should focus on the most vulnerable citizens of the world.”Modi wants the event to focus on tackling unsustainable debt in developing nations. He’s likely to be disappointed though. Other countries wasted no time turning the focus back to Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Russian officials attending the event of being “complicit” in war crimes. She called on G20 nations to redouble their support for Ukraine, and to step up measures against Russia. "We will stand with Ukraine in its fight for as long as it takes". French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the group couldn’t duck the issue: "The G20 has to condemn the aggression of Russia against Ukraine. The G20 did it at the level of the leaders, the G20 must do it on the same way with the same statements at the level of the finance ministers.”Le Maire said Europe was looking into new sanctions against Russia, and denied Moscow’s claims that current measures have proved ineffective. India does not want the meeting to discuss new sanctions, and is pressing to avoid use of the word “war” in a final communique. New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, while vastly increasing its purchases of Russian oil. The economic backdrop to the meeting has at least improved though. Since the group’s last summit in October, global recession fears have eased, which Yellen said was partly down to tough action on inflation by G20 members.

  • WH: Trump, GOP 'owe East Palestine an apology', blizzard warning near LA: 5 Things podcast

    The White House says Trump's rollback of rail safety measures led to the toxic train derailment, LA area gets a rare blizzard warning: 5 Things podcast

  • How The U.S. Compares With Other Countries In Support For Ukraine

    Russia's war shows no signs of winding down — and many nations are grappling with how to continue support for Kyiv.

  • Yellen says U.S. inflation coming down but core measures remain elevated

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that U.S. inflation was coming down but there was still more work to do to bring it in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target. Yellen also told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting near the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru that she still believes that a "soft landing" without a recession is possible due to a strong labor market and strong U.S. balance sheets. "Inflation is coming down if you measure it on a 12 month basis, but still core inflation, which I think will fall further, remains higher than is consistent with 2%," she said, referring to the Fed's target rate.

  • This 13th-century Château on 2,500 Acres in the French Countryside Will Reopen As an Auberge Resort — Here's a First Look Inside

    Auberge Resorts Collection will begin managing Domaine des Etangs, the second hotel in its European portfolio, in April.

  • Florida Executes Man Used As ‘Political Pawn’ By Ron DeSantis

    "I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up," said Donald Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury. "But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse."

  • The Secret Weapons of Ukraine

    A journey through the strange, semiprofessional world of volunteers and foreign fighters who, one year into Russia’s invasion, are risking everything to defeat the invaders.

  • Biden 'pretty much' ready to announce re-election, Jill Biden says

    First lady Jill Biden on Friday said that President Biden is "pretty much" prepared to announce his intention to seek re-election.

  • Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed accelerated more than expected in January

    Inflation remains uncomfortably rapid, although it has cooled slightly from a peak notched in mid-2022, according to the PCE index released Friday.

  • Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky asks to meet Xi Jinping to discuss China peace plan

    ‘I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad’

  • Woman's racist rant caught on video in Hatboro pizza shop sparks outrage

    A woman’s racist rant is caught on camera as she is seen berating a pizza shop employee. The video is now making the rounds on social media after the incident in Montgomery County.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Mike Pence Offered a Surprisingly Blunt Retort When Asked About Donald Trump's Run for Presidency

    The list of former Republican supporters who are jumping off the Donald Trump train is growing — and there is one name that might be the most surprising one yet: Mike Pence. The former vice president and author of the book, So Help Me God, may or may not be running for president in 2024, […]

  • Conservative Legal Icon Gives Mike Pence A Stinging Reality Check On Subpoena Fight

    J. Michael Luttig spelled out how the former vice president was playing a dangerous game refusing to testify in the Justice Department probe into Jan. 6.

  • Biden did not trip down plane stairs arriving in Poland

    Social media users are claiming a video shows Joe Biden tumbling down the stairs as he disembarked from Air Force One upon arrival in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. This is false; other footage shows the US president exiting the aircraft without incident and via a separate ramp, and the White House confirmed a different person fell."BREAKING! Biden has landed in the Poland and already fell!" says one February 21 tweet sharing the video, which shows an unidentified person spilling down the