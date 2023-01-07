This week in politics: a new Congress, chaos and history in the speaker vote, more

The 118th Congress began this week with drama on the House side. After four days and 15 votes —the longest selection process since just before the Civil War — the chamber finally has a speaker. GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy managed to win early Saturday morning after negotiating with a holdout faction within his party.

Friday was the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, and lawmakers gathered to commemorate the date and honor fallen officers.

President Joe Biden announced his plans to travel to the southern border for the first time in his presidency. Biden will be in El Paso this Sunday.

Latest with the speaker debate

It took four days and 15 rounds of votes, but the House of Representatives finally elected a speaker in the wee hours of Saturday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was able to win over enough fellow Republicans from a faction who had previously refused to vote for the GOP leader.

Other Republican nominees for speaker have included Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Jim Jordan and even former president Donald Trump. There is no requirement for the speaker of the House to be a current member of Congress.

In every vote, Democrats have nominated and voted unanimously for House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Friday was the first day of voting in which McCarthy earned more votes than Jeffries.

Remembering Jan. 6, two years later

House lawmakers gathered on the Capitol steps Friday morning to honor the anniversary of the Capitol attack and five fallen aw enforcement officers. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, surrounded primarily by his Democratic colleagues, led the bipartisan commemoration. Families of the officers were in attendance as well.

"We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers," Jeffries said.

President Joe Biden also honored those who defended democracy two years ago in a White House ceremony today. Biden awarded 14 officers, officials and election workers the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest honor for civilians.

"America owes you all," Biden said to the group.

What is the future for George Santos?

The Republican representative-elect from Long Island, New York appeared to have a rough start to the week, seen sitting alone in the House chamber on the first day of the new Congress. George Santos has been at the center of controversy since it was revealed he had lied about several aspects on his resume and personal background, including his attendance at Baruch College and employment at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

The Nassau County district attorney has opened an investigation into Santos, as did federal prosecutors and the New York attorney general.

Now that a speaker is elected and representatives-elect can be sworn in, Santos will more than likely become an official member of Congress. From there, his place in the government in uncertain, with some in his own party calling for a House investigation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chaotic House speaker vote, Jan. 6 anniversary: this week in politics