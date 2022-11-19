This week in politics: Republicans take the House, Nancy Pelosi steps down as leader

In the wake of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, both parties saw major leadership changes this week as the majority in the House became clear.

Former President Donald Trump also announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, and a bill that could codify same-sex marriage passed a crucial step in the Senate Wednesday.

Outside the U.S., global leaders came together for the annual G20 summit, an economic forum that was dominated by discussion of the war in Ukraine this year. President Joe Biden left the summit in Indonesia Wednesday after meeting with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the latest on a missile that killed two people in Poland.

Here's what you need to know from this week in politics:

Republicans take the House

The race for a California district northeast of Los Angeles was called Wednesday night for Republican Mike Garcia. With Garcia being the 218th Republican to win a seat, the GOP officially regained House majority. Their exact margin of victory over Democrats remains to be seen, as a few last House races remain to be called.

Democrats had already managed to hold on to the Senate, after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her race for reelection in Nevada last Friday, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

Pelosi will not seek reelection for party leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the House Thursday morning to announce she will step down from party leadership.

With Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip James Clyburn making similar declarations shortly after, the announcement by Pelosi, 82, paves the way for the next generation of Democratic party leaders. New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has announced his candidacy to succeed her.

Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Trump announced Tuesday he plans to run for another term in the White House, his third campaign for the office. Trump's announcement comes amid legal troubles and wariness from some in his party after a worse-than-expected showing from Republicans in this year's midterm elections.

Story continues

His daughter, Ivanka Trump, who served alongside her husband Jared Kushner as a senior adviser to Trump, announced she does not plan to be involved in his campaign this time around. Taking a step back from politics, Ivanka Trump said she is prioritizing her family and supporting her father "outside the political arena."

Biden at G20 with Ukraine as a focus

Biden concluded his trip to Indonesia for the G20 summit this week after meeting with other world leaders at the annual forum.

The Russian war in Ukraine dominated the agenda of a summit that typically focuses on discussions of economic issues. Biden met with Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday to discuss the most recent war development – reports of a missile striking and killing two in Poland near the Ukraine border.

Gay marriage bill advances in Senate

The Senate defeated a filibuster Wednesday on a bill to protect gay marriage rights by 62-37. Following this showing of bipartisan support, senators are expected to vote on passing the Respect for Marriage Act soon.

The bill, passed by the House in July, protects marriage equality in light of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calling on the court to "reconsider" the right. If it passes the Senate, the Respect for Marriage Act would then advance to the White House for Biden's approval.

Republican Party selects leadership

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., defeated his sole challenger, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, to win reelection Wednesday to maintain his position as Senate GOP leader.

In the House, Republicans elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy as party leader, making him the favorite to succeed Pelosi as speaker now that the GOP has won the House majority. The vote for speaker will take place in January, when newly elected representatives are sworn in.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pelosi steps down, Trump for 2024, GOP takes House: week in politics