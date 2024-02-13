Late-week rain in Texas

TechCrunch

Klaus – an Estonian-born startup which emerged in 2019 to aid customer services agents – has been acquired by global customer services platform Zendesk for an undisclosed amount. Last year Zendesk also acquired Tymeshift, a workforce management tool, to fold into its product. In a statement, Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer of Zendesk, said: "With Klaus as part of our WEM portfolio, we can empower businesses with the best AI-powered automated quality assurance in the market.”