This Week: Results from Ford Motor and Starbucks; home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON HOUSING

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes inched higher in December.

Home sales slowed in the second half of 2018 as rising mortgage rates drove borrowing costs higher. Sales perked up in October and November, however. In recent weeks, mortgage rates have declined, likely spurring sales. The National Association of Realtors issues its tally of December home sales Tuesday.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

July 5.34

Aug. 5.33

Sept. 5.15

Oct. 5.22

Nov. 5.32

Dec. (est.) 5.33

Source: FactSet

SPUTTERING FINISH

Ford Motor struggled to grow earnings in 2018 amid slowing auto sales in the U.S. and China.

Wall Street expects more of the same on Wednesday, when the automaker reports its fourth-quarter results. Earlier this month Ford announced it was cutting jobs in Europe as it reshapes its business to focus on more profitable commercial trucks and SUVs while shifting production to electric cars over the longer term.

MIXED BREW

Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly report card Thursday.

Financial analysts predict the coffee chain's fiscal-first quarter earnings were flat, even as revenue increased from a year earlier. Beyond earnings, investors will be listening for an update on Starbucks' recent expansion of its delivery service in the U.S. and China.