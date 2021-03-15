A Week In Sonoma County, CA On A $17,000 Salary & A Trust Fund

Refinery29
·26 min read

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.

Today: a vegetable farmer who makes $17,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a tractor.

Occupation: Vegetable Farmer
Industry: Agriculture
Age: 33
Location: Sonoma County, CA
Salary: $17,000
Net Worth: ~$2.5 million ($1.33 million trust, $865,000 my half of the farm property, no mortgage, $300,000 savings/checking accounts (less by the end of the week), $46,000 in farm business account (as of this week))
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $662
Pronouns: She/her

Monthly Expenses
Housing: $8,500/year for my half of the property taxes
Cell Phone: $124 (I pay for the family plan that includes my mom and sister)
Car Insurance: $129.90 (I pay the insurance for my car and our farm truck)
Gas/Electric: My sister pays
Internet: $65
Farm Insurance: $3,749/year
HBO: $12
Netflix: $0 (I use my mom’s)
NYTimes: $15
Donations: $200 (because the money I’ve inherited is in a chunk rather than large monthly income, I like to give in bigger chunks as specific projects/causes come up, but I’ve set up $200/month for the work I want to support consistently)

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Absolutely, I don’t feel like the option of even taking a gap year, let alone not attending college, was introduced to me until I was well into college. My parents paid entirely for my expensive private liberal arts undergraduate degree, and I do have regrets that I didn’t take cost into account at all when choosing a college, especially now given what I am trying to do with my life. I also attended graduate school for creative writing, which also isn’t necessary for my current career but that was a funded program and I received a teaching stipend, and it was a wonderful experience so I don’t regret that degree at all. But I really wish I’d been given or given myself different options as an 18-year-old.

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I feel like I had very few tangible conversations about money growing up. I certainly knew we were well off, but there were no conversations about the actual extent of my family’s wealth. I didn’t know that I had/would have a trust fund and there were no deeper conversations about what it means to inherit wealth. I didn’t learn about budgeting or taxes or any of it until I was an adult. At the same time, I don’t think I learned to be thoughtless about money. My mom was especially careful with money and bought all our clothes at Goodwill or Ross. I think also that my parents inherited a good deal of their money when I was a teenager and my grandfather died, so there were subtle lifestyle shifts around then and my parents used a lot of the money to open a business together. I wish we’d had more conversations about money and I am always trying to have them now as an adult.

What was your first job and why did you get it?
I babysat a lot in high school and my first regular job was bussing tables at a diner-type restaurant in high school, as soon as I got my driver’s license. My mom required me to get a job, though I wasn’t required to pay for my car. I used the money I earned for spending money.

Did you worry about money growing up?
No. I didn’t understand anything about money and I think I purposefully ignored it. I remember being embarrassed if my family bought or did anything that felt lavish to me. My parents are also both physicians, so it was never clear to me what about our lifestyle was inherited and what came from their income.

Do you worry about money now?
I certainly don’t worry about my financial well-being at all but I do think about money pretty constantly. It’s become pretty fraught for me, which I guess is a kind of worrying. And certainly in the years after college, when I was responsible for paying for my life and didn’t understand that I would inherit money, I worried a lot about the day-to-day of money and whether I would need to ask my parents for help. So there’s a bit of a yo-yo feeling to now be and feel so wealthy.

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I graduated college I started paying rent and bills and saving what I could. I inherited my first chunk of money about five years ago, so until then I was just bumbling about trying to work and pay rent, though I did spend several years living in a Buddhist community where I didn’t pay rent or make much money and knew that I couldn’t have done that for so long if I’d had student loans or other financial obligations. Of course, I always knew that my family was a huge safety net and that I’d been handed a huge unearned step up.

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Tons and tons, as noted in my net worth.

Day One

6:30 a.m. — I let my dog outside while I make coffee and start beans soaking for dinner. My sister and I just bought property to start a farm together so we are living together for the first time since we were teenagers. We have been alternating cooking dinner; tonight is my turn. A truck arrives with the delivery of the fencing materials we ordered last week. My sister, D., talks with the driver and I go inside to try to figure out how to sign up for health insurance, which has been very confusing. I may or may not make my first payment on a plan, it’s unclear whether it went through ($27.32). I eat a bowl of multigrain flakes for breakfast and look at a tractor listing a friend just sent me. We need to buy a tractor very soon and are deciding between finding a good used one and buying new. The whole process is very intimidating and we are spending a lot of time figuring out exactly what we need from a tractor. I set up a time to see the tractor later today. $27.32

9:30 a.m. — D. and I continue our project of pulling down old rusted fencing and barbed wire. It’s very warm and windy out and feels like fire weather. A couple of neighbors walk by on the path that goes by our property, which is nice since with COVID we haven’t been able to meet people by having them over. A guy calls from the tractor dealership to tell us there’s an almost-new tractor available for a $10,000 discount (off of like $30,000) that meets most of our needs. I ask him to pull a specific quote; now we really have to decide which tractor is right.

12:30 p.m. — We come inside for lunch. I eat a leftover half of a burrito I got at the grocery store yesterday with some chips and avocado. D. makes her own tacos. She finds an outside porch swing on Craigslist for $60 and asks if we should get it. I think we should. We head out to take our truckload of fencing to the metal recycling center, stopping for gas on the way. It’s my turn to fill up ($60.89). We haul all the rusty fencing into a pile. A recycling center is a wild place. $60.89

3:30 p.m. — After stopping back home and doing a little more work, D. and I head back out again in my car. The tank is empty so I fill up ($47.70). So many gas tanks today! We pick up my friend, T., who is going to come with us to see the tractor. We all wear masks and roll down the windows in the car. The tractor is sitting out front when we get to the property. T. checks the oil and asks the owner about the hydraulics while D. and I measure the tread width. It looks like it will match up well with the tractor from the dealership! Should we buy both, since this one is only $4,800? Comparable tractors we’ve seen are being sold for twice or three times this price and the discount on the other tractor more than covers this one. We scheme and decide it’s too good an opportunity to pass up. The owner agrees to deliver the tractor the next day. $47.70

6 p.m. — After we drop T. off, D. goes to get the porch swing ($30 after we split it) and I open a beer and make dinner — black bean and sweet potato tacos. D. and I discuss tractors — what else? — while we eat. It’s definitely causing me a lot of stress because deciding which tractor to get will decide a lot about how we farm and how we set up our fields. It’s a really big decision in this process and once we buy something it will feel like there’s no going back. It feels a bit strange to be living with D. and working on this business together. It’s definitely been rocky; we’ve argued a lot and I definitely annoy D. all the time, but overall we are really close and have good communication and it’s been really positive. We review the dealership offer and make some adjustments, then it’s on D. to do the dishes. $30

8 p.m. — I head upstairs to put on a somewhat clean sweater for a virtual date. I broke up with my last partner about a year ago and I’ve been trying to do the dating app thing, but it’s all been during COVID so it’s very strange. I’ve met some very nice guys, but it often feels pretty demoralizing, swiping through faces, and I haven’t ended up being genuinely attracted to any of the guys I’ve met in person. This is my first video date before I’ve even met someone, so I’m a little nervous. It ends up being fine but a little tense I think; this guy is definitely pretty awkward. It feels discouraging so I swipe some more on the dating app, which isn’t really any better. I’m super sleepy so I get ready for bed (facewash, peptide serum, and a face butter that I mixed up) and am in bed by 10.

Daily Total: $165.91

Day Two

6 a.m. — My alarm goes off, but I snooze and don’t get up until almost 7. I didn’t sleep well; I had weird dreams and am anxious about the tractor and really this whole endeavor. I get up, feed my cat, make coffee, and write a little in my bullet journal. D. and I have a quick morning meeting about the tractor and opening a business bank account. Today is one of my days at my actual job (I manage a community garden/farm half-time), so I get dressed and do a little morning skincare (vitamin C serum and sunscreen) and leave by 8.

1 p.m. — After spending the morning weeding, thinning beets, and figuring out the irrigation system (I just started this job last month, so am still learning the space), I sit on a bench to eat my lunch (leftovers from last night’s dinner) while I check my email and look at my bank account to get ready for the tractor arriving later today. I see that I got an overdraft fee on my checking account ($23) because the balance wasn’t enough for the check I wrote last week for the fencing materials. I’m annoyed at myself for missing that. I have a bunch of emails from my boss. Looks like I need to spend some time on a computer, so I finish up my garden projects and head out. $23

2 p.m. — On my way home I run a few errands — pick up a pack of contacts from my eye doctor (paid for last week when I ordered them) and a prescription from the pharmacy. Because I just moved between counties, my old health insurance card doesn’t work and I haven’t fully got my new health insurance set up (the whole process seems overly confusing, but maybe it’s just me?) so I have to pay out of pocket for my prescription, which I haven’t had to do before. Luckily the pharmacist finds a discount somehow, so it’s $50 instead of $200 ($51.49). I also grab a bottle of vitamin D capsules because my mom just gave me a whole speech about how it boosts immunity ($29.42), and a phone charger to keep at work ($19.06). $99.97

4 p.m. — The tractor arrives! I take a break from my computer work to meet the guy outside. He drives it off the trailer and now we have a tractor! It’s old and rumbly but I still feel like it immediately turns this property into a farm. D. pays him $4,800 in cash ($2,400 after we split it). She’s been paying for most of the big expenses. We just opened our business account today so hopefully this week we can do some math and I will probably end up putting a lot more money into the account than she does. I’m still on the clock so I head back inside and finish up some work for the community farm. Even a few hours working from home is distracting, I have so much respect for everyone who’s been doing it all day every day all year! $2,400

5:30 p.m. — My dog is wiggling and wanting her walk so I close the computer and head outside, feeling so grateful for this land and for this path. We get home around dark and I find a few packages on the porch. One is my Christmas present from my mom, which is a beautiful handmade tool belt (I sent her the Etsy link), and the other is a bunch of Pact clothing I bought last week: underwear, a new bra, and a couple of pairs of joggers. It all fits great and is super soft. It was definitely a big clothes purchase, but I know I will use it all for a long time. I eat the delicious dinner my sister made, do the dishes, shower, put on my face butter (like everyone I’ve gotten very into skincare in the last year or so), and settle down to read (or more realistically, swipe on Bumble), but I’m so tired that I turn the lights off and am asleep by 8:30!

Daily Total: $2,522.97

Day Three

6 a.m. — I slept for like ten hours?! I make coffee, feed the cat and dog, journal a little, and make a list of work priorities for the day. Today is one of my first days working alone at home since my sister is going back to work today after a few weeks off. We check in briefly while I eat breakfast, then I get dressed and try to get organized.

9 a.m. — I spend most of the morning cutting two-by-fours to make gates for the dog fence I’m putting up, but I also take a break to watch part of the inauguration, how could I not? My friend, K., calls and we chat a little about the inauguration and also try to figure out why she hasn’t received a deposit for money that I tried to wire her. It doesn’t seem like it’s gone through. K. bought property with a few other friends last year but needs to build her own house, and I convinced her to let me give her money to build a small cabin. I’m grateful that our relationship is close enough that she was able to accept the money, which can be tricky.

12 p.m. — I take a lunch break (eggs on toast with some arugula) and have another phone chat with my friend who lives in Portland. We mostly just squeal about the end of the Trump era. Then back to work. I get the gates mostly done and work on the fence bottom where I’m trying to stake it down so my dog can’t dig her way out.

5 p.m. — It’s still getting dark so early! My dog has been lying in the sun most of the day, with occasional little sprints around. At sunset, I stop and take her for her walk. I’m supposed to make dinner but am not super prepared, so I start making a potato soup. When D. gets home she’s too hungry to wait so we just eat leftover tacos and I make the soup for tomorrow. It comes out more like gravy than soup though, but whatever. We check in about the second tractor purchase: we have our quote from the dealership for the discounted tractor, so we work on the credit application. D. has our business account set up so we do some math around how much money we’ve each spent on farm supplies and then I transfer more money to the farm to even it out. We are now equally invested in the farm.

8 p.m. — My brain stops working around 8 and D. and I start bickering so it’s time to be done. I don’t feel like I got enough done today but hey, Trump’s out of the White House, so we can call it a good day. I swipe around on Bumble, do part of an NYTimes crossword puzzle, and fall asleep.

Daily Total: $0

Day Four

7 a.m. — I haven’t been getting up with my alarm this week. I really like to have a lot of time in the morning but it hasn’t been happening. I make my dog go outside to run around a little because she will have to be inside by herself a lot today since D. and I both have work. I’m annoyed again that I didn’t finish her fence. I make coffee and finish up the credit application for the tractor and send it in. Then I eat a bowl of cereal, pack another leftover beans-and-cabbage lunch, and leave by 8:15.

9:15 a.m. — I have a few work errands to run before getting to the garden, but they take longer than expected and I’m late meeting the compost intern who is starting today. It doesn’t feel good to start things off already feeling behind. She is super nice though, and we spend a few hours together (masked and distanced and outside) talking about compost and turning the piles that I have been building. It’s fun to work with someone else since I usually work by myself. She is a college student who had to come home in the spring because of COVID, and it turns out that she’s into creative writing as well as farming, like me, so I enjoy talking with her. She also gives me the awesome tip that you can make pesto from parsley! We have a huge bed of parsley in the garden that no one is using, so we both harvest a bunch.

12:30 p.m. — The intern leaves and I eat my lunch while tidying up the compost-monitoring log and checking my email. I’ve been trying unsuccessfully to get a seed order in for a few days, but the seed companies are so backed up with all the new COVID gardeners. I email my boss about the budget for seeds, check the greenhouse to see how my little plant starts are doing, water a few beds that seem a little dry (even in January!) and call the garden supply store to figure out which kind of organic spray to use on the orchard. I head home mid-afternoon to spend some more time on this seed order. I see that the guy from my Monday video date messaged me asking to hang out, which is surprising to me because I felt like it was very awkward and that we had no connection. I ignore the message for now.

4:30 p.m. — I finish up work and take my antsy dog for a long walk. When I get back I have a glass of wine while I get dinner together: yesterday’s soup, toasted bread for croutons, cheese, and parsley pesto. It’s all still hot when D. comes home, and I can tell she’s relieved to not have to think about food after working all day. It is a perk of living together, even though it feels silly sometimes to have moved in with my sister at 33. I lived alone all of last year and got used to it, but it’s also really nice to have dinner cooked for me sometimes and to be going into this project with someone else.

7:30 p.m. — After we eat dinner D. says that seeds are really selling out fast, so we decide we should get the most important seeds ordered too. We are both tired but we rally for an hour or so and pick out some good-looking varieties of carrots, turnips, broccoli, and kale. The total is $270.55, and it’s the first purchase I make with my new business card ($135.28 for my half) which feels pretty exciting. Then I’m fully tired so I shower and am in bed by 9:30. $135.28

Daily Total: $135.28

Day Five

7 a.m.— I get up a little later than I’d like, make a pour-over coffee in my room, and look over my week’s to-do list. At least we’ve figured out our action plan for the tractor; that was a really big one. My sister comes to check-in. Today is another day where we can work together here at the property, so we try to prioritize jobs. It’s rainy and I’ve been meaning to write our first Instagram post as a farm, so we decide it’s worthwhile to spend some time writing a post about this land and its history and our privilege and complicated feelings about participating in the history of Indigenous land theft and racist economic policy. It takes longer than I thought! I’m realizing that’s a real trend in everything I do.

11 a.m. — We finally get something written up and posted and head outside to get stuff done. In my mind, I tend to only consider physical work “real” work, so I have to remind myself that the other work is important too. We hang a gate and work on installing the bottom boards of the dog fence but don’t get all that far. It starts raining again so we go inside and see an email that our credit has been approved for the new tractor! It’s exciting that that’s really moving forward.

2 p.m. — I eat a taco with leftover beans (yet again) and D. leaves to pick up hay for her sheep. I keep working by myself for a while and replant a row of lavender, which feels good to do because rain is coming in the next few days.

4 p.m. — My old childhood friend, H., comes by to have a distanced hang. I haven’t seen her in forever; she was my best friend my whole childhood and through high school, but we haven’t kept in great touch since then. Now that I’ve moved back to the area where I grew up, there are a lot of friends in the area who I haven’t been close to for a long time. It’s great to see her. We walk around a bit with the dog. When it’s close to dark, D. gets home and H. heads out. I heat up some soup and cook some broccoli for dinner.

7 p.m. — I spend some time on the computer, writing the “company description” part of our business plan, reading some articles, and looking at the website for a new BIPOC-led permaculture farm in my town. Last year this group was fundraising to find land and it looks like they found a beautiful spot right near here! I’ve been emailing with the organization’s director a little and want to support them so I set up a monthly donation ($50 included in monthly expenses). My friend K. texts me her account number and I finally get this transfer to go through; I think I was just spelling her name wrong before ($50,000). She sends me lots of heart emojis and it feels so exciting to know that she’ll be able to have more security and get her cabin built this year! $50,000

Daily Total: $50,000

Day Six

6:30 a.m. — I wake up pretty rested. I feed my cat, take my medication (an antidepressant that I’ve been taking for about two years), and unload the dishwasher while my coffee brews in my French press. My sister comes into the kitchen but I’m not ready for interaction so I bring my coffee back upstairs to my room to catch up on my bullet journal.

9 a.m. — I work this morning so I head out and stop at the nursery to pick up some spray for the fruit trees (I put it on the organization’s account) on my way to the garden. I spend the morning pruning and spraying the orchard. It’s a nice sunny day and I feel good that I got this done while there is a break in the rain, since you need a sunny 24-hour window to apply copper. I listen to podcasts and occasionally chat with people who wander through the garden while I work. It’s nice to be taking care of this beautiful outdoor space that people can enjoy during the pandemic.

1 p.m. — I leave work and stop at the hardware store to buy some more hinges and latches for the gates I’ve been working on ($116.33, split with D.). I get home and heat up some soup for lunch. I’m feeling kind of tired and irritable. D. is working outside so I ask her to help me hang one more gate and then we do some planting. I spend a little more time putting latches on the gates. $116.33

4 p.m. — My mom comes by to go on a walk. Since I moved back to the area about a month ago, I try to see her once a week for a distanced walk. She’s almost 75 so we are really careful to keep distanced and masked. She tells me she got her first vaccine dose this week! She’s going to start administering the vaccine as soon as she gets her second dose (she’s a retired physician but I guess under the circumstances she can give shots). I hope that means I can give her a hug soon. When we get back, we sit outside and talk a bit more. When she goes home, I go inside and take a shower. My sister is baking a torte and setting up a projector screen on our patio with a firepit; she has a few friends coming over to watch a movie.

6 p.m. — I bundle up in warm clothes and go outside to say hi to D.’s friends. They have brought pizza and salad so I grab a slice and everyone settles down within their pods for the movie, which also includes a Powerpoint presentation. D. has prepared a presentation on the entertainment value of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. It’s pretty hilarious, and then we watch one of the movies. It’s a pretty goofy evening and it’s been a while since I did anything goofy so it feels good.

9 p.m. — I get sleepy while everyone is still here and head inside (I’m really good at ghosting social gatherings) and head to bed.

Daily Total: $116.33

Day Seven

7:00 a.m. — I get up slowly, make coffee, journal a bit.

8:45 a.m. — Settle in for a weekly meeting with D. One of our agenda items is buying our website domain for the farm, so I log onto Squarespace and buy a year’s membership ($144), accidentally using the wrong card. $144

12:30 p.m. — My friend stops by to visit on their drive home and to bring us a mattress they’d had in storage and don’t need anymore. I make tea and we have a little outside distanced hang until it starts to drizzle. They head home and D. leaves to go grocery shopping (it’s her week).

2 p.m. — It was nice to see my friend but it also makes me feel sort of sad. They are still living in the town I just moved from and talking about the community there makes me a bit homesick and lonely for community here. Also inevitably my ex gets brought up and that always puts me in a bad mood. I get very tired when I’m sad. I lie down on the couch with my dog and take a half-nap for an hour or so.

4:30 p.m. — D. gets home and we work on putting a giant whiteboard calendar up on one wall in the office space we’ve created. I take my dog for her walk; it’s drizzling again.

1 a.m. — My afternoon nap messes up my energy and I don’t turn the lights out until late.

Daily Total: $144

Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.

The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.

Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.

Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

A Week In Nairobi, Kenya, On A $30,000 Salary

A Week In Ohio On A $150,000 Salary

A Week In The Bronx, NY, On A $100,700 Salary

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter after users say he shouldn't have performed at the Grammys given some of his past controversies

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.

  • ‘The Talk’ goes on short hiatus amid Sharon Osbourne review

    The CBS daytime show The Talk is taking a short hiatus as the network reviews allegations of racism by co-host Sharon Osbourne. Last week, in defending her friend Piers Morgan, the now-former Good Morning Britain helmer accused of making racist remarks toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Osbourne went on a screaming tangent against her longtime fellow Talk staple, Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne demanded last week that Underwood “educate” her on instances in which Morgan had exhibited racist behavior.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bruno Mars leads unforgettable, star-studded in memoriam Grammys tribute

    It was a moving way to mourn those whose music meant so much to so many.

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • 'The Talk' is going on hiatus while it reviews Sharon Osbourne's outburst at Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan

    A source told E News the incident was "a triggering moment" that was "difficult for many of the staff to watch."

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

    She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

  • Is This the End of Cuomo?

    Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo insists he will never resign, and observers believe that he’s shameless enough to try to ride out his twin nursing-home and sexual-harassment scandals. “People have short attention spans; I think he’s counting on that,” former GOP congressman Peter King told Newsmax TV. After all, two years ago, Virginia governor Ralph Northam was also urged by his fellow Democrats to resign after racist photos of him surfaced, including one from his 1984 medical-school yearbook. Northam apologized, rather vaguely, but refused to resign. He remains in office today. But events may yet break Cuomo’s hold on the governor’s mansion. As of yesterday, PredictIt, the predictions market for political junkies, puts the odds of him staying in office until the end of this year at just 28 percent. One factor is that more bad news for Cuomo may be about to break. Journalist John Heilemann told NBC’s Meet The Press today, “Every major news organization that I know of right now has a team of people trying to push this story further. And there are a lot of hot leads out there.” Would anyone be surprised that a governor with many enemies — and who has escaped close media scrutiny for so long, and whose biographer described him as “a bad guy” at the core — might have more skeletons to unearth? During his decade in office, Cuomo has been mired in scandals that sent close allies, such as Alain Kaloyeros, founder of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and Joe Percoco, the governor’s “enforcer,” to prison. A 2014 investigation by the New York Times found that the governor’s office “deeply compromised” an ethics panel’s work, “objecting whenever the commission focused on groups with ties to Cuomo or on issues that might reflect poorly on him.” Then there is impeachment. The state assembly has begun a preliminary investigation into whether Cuomo should be removed from office. If Cuomo were impeached by a majority vote of the assembly, he would almost certainly be forced to step aside immediately, pending the outcome of a trial in the Senate. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become acting governor. That’s a big difference from the procedure followed when the U.S. president is impeached — a president remains in office during the trial. Cuomo would no doubt argue that the law isn’t clear, but the only previous time a New York governor was impeached — William Sulzer in 1913 — his lieutenant governor was indeed appointed acting governor. Cuomo’s allies report that he is embittered at how quickly his fellow Democrats have turned on him. Larry Schwartz, Cuomo’s former top aide and now New York’s “vaccine czar,” has called many county officials to gauge their loyalty to the governor. One of those officials told the Washington Post that the call was so unsettling that an ethics complaint is being filed with the public-integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office. “At best, it was inappropriate,” the unidentified official told the Post. “At worst, it was clearly over the ethical line.” Cuomo, a tightly wound man with few interests outside politics, has so much of his identity tied up in being governor that some former aides believe that his resolve to never resign might weaken if he were impeached. “He would lose his powers immediately and could be adrift for weeks or months before a Senate trial finished,” one told me. “I don’t think he could psychologically handle it. I think he might cut a deal in which he gives up his office with the understanding that he is largely left untouched legally.” Whatever happens, the collapse of Cuomo’s political standing makes it unlikely he could run for a fourth term. The allegations of sexual harassment are devastating. But the cover-up of thousands of nursing-home deaths — though far less covered by the media than the sexual-harassment allegations — also led voters to conclude by 45 percent to 36 percent that Cuomo should resign immediately, according to an Emerson College poll from two weeks ago. In 1974, the journalist Nicholas von Hoffman created a controversy when, as a paid commentator on CBS’s 60 Minutes, he called the scandal-plagued President Nixon “a dead mouse on the kitchen floor that everyone was afraid to touch and put in the garbage.” That was back when authority figures were shown more respect, and von Hoffman was fired for that outburst. Today, the political class in New York is treating Andrew Cuomo as a modern-day Richard Nixon. Everyone realizes he has to go eventually. They just haven’t figured out exactly how to maneuver him into the political dustbin.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers on Moses Farrow and the Finale’s Train Set Reveal

    HBOThe fourth and final episode of Allen v. Farrow, a docuseries examining the child sexual abuse allegation that a 7-year-old Dylan Farrow made against her adoptive father, the filmmaker Woody Allen, back in 1992, zeroes in on a number of disturbing threads. There is Hollywood’s complicity, as A-list actors repeatedly turned a blind eye to the accusations against Allen in favor of featuring in (and reaping awards for) his dazzling films, as well as the media, which amplified Allen’s narrative while failing to thoroughly explore Dylan’s claims.“We were in the TV room, and he reached behind me and he touched my butt. And then he told me to come up to the attic with him,” Dylan recalls in the series. “I remember laying there on my stomach and my back was to him, so I couldn’t see what was going on. I felt trapped. He was saying things like, ‘We’re gonna go to Paris together. You’re gonna be in all my movies.’ Then he sexually assaulted me. And I remember just focusing on my brother’s train set. And then… he just stopped. He was done. And we just went downstairs.” (Woody Allen and Soon-Yi released a statement through Allen’s sister calling the series a “hatchet job” and Dylan’s abuse claim “categorically false”; they have also refused to address specific claims despite a number of attempts by The Daily Beast.) A young Dylan Farrow. HBO It is revealed in Episode 4 that a subsequent Connecticut State Police investigation found Allen to be inconsistent about whether he’d been up to the attic with Dylan over several interviews, while three childcare specialists from separate agencies deemed Dylan’s testimony to be “consistent” and “honest,” and believed “the victim was telling the truth.” According to the case files, the investigators concluded that “an arrest warrant be issued for the accused” on the charges of first and fourth degree sexual assault of a minor. However, Connecticut State Attorney Frank Maco, who oversaw the investigation, put a halt to it out of concern for “the further traumatization of [Dylan]; later in Allen v. Farrow, we see a present-day Maco meet Dylan and express deep regret over his decision. Another apparent inconsistency from Allen concerns a train set in the attic. Dylan has said she remembers staring at a toy train set going around a track while Allen assaulted her at their Connecticut country home on Aug. 4, 1992, while Allen and his defenders have continually tried to poke holes in Dylan’s story by arguing that there was no train set in the attic. (Allen’s adopted son Moses has backed this claim, writing “there was no electric train set in that attic… the idea that the space could possibly have accommodated a functioning electric train set, circling around the attic, is ridiculous.”)Inside Woody Allen’s Close Friendship With Jeffrey EpsteinAs Allen v. Farrow reveals in its finale, Connecticut State Police visited the home immediately after learning of the allegation and composed a detailed diagram of the attic space. This diagram is included in the case files and shown in the docuseries, and it contains a sketch of a circular train track going around the attic space.“They’ve said there was no train set in the attic and have repeated it ad nauseam,” says Amy Herdy, an investigative journalist and the chief researcher for Allen v. Farrow. “There’s been lots of allegations about the attic and the crawl space. This wasn’t such a tight space that no one could fit in there, because in the Connecticut State Police records it’s reflected that the detective followed Dylan into the crawl space, where Dylan showed them exactly where she says the abuse had happened. And they recorded a diagram of the scene, and what elements were present in the scene, and one of the things they noticed was a toy train track that was assembled there.” That revelation has caused some of Allen’s most vocal defenders, including Robert B. Weide and The Guardian’s Hadley Freeman, to move the goalposts—now suggesting that the attic train set was “a chunky plastic train the children would sit on and ride” (a claim also echoed by Moses). But that isn’t true either, says Herdy.“The kids had many different train sets, and what is documented in the Connecticut State Police report—and what Dylan has said that she remembers—is different from the train set that Weide and others allege was the only train set that the kids were playing with at the time, so that she couldn’t be correct about the type of train set in the attic,” says Herdy. “I mean, it’s just amazing the lengths that someone will go to disprove what a survivor maintains as her story, and who has been consistent with her story since she was 7 years old.”She continues, “It was a three-car miniature set, and the cars were so small that they could fit in your hand. Dylan was very clear with her memory of a three-car set, and it was corroborated by police. We’re aware of the giant kids’ ride-on train set, and what was told to us—and corroborated—was that the kids would play with that downstairs, because it was a huge set that the kids would ride around the living room. This is all reflected in the records. We’re not dealing with allegations—we’re dealing with facts.”There are other discrepancies, too. Allen and Moses have offered contradictory accounts about Moses’ whereabouts that day. During the child custody trial, Allen testified that Moses had marched off because the 14-year-old was angry with him and was nowhere near him. Moses, on the other hand, has alleged that he was in the very TV room where Allen, according to the neighbor’s nanny Allison Stickland, was spotted burying his head in Dylan’s naked lap. Allen and Moses have also contended that Mia wrote a “glowing” letter to the judge in favor of Allen adopting Dylan and Moses just prior to the discovery that he was having an affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi. Paul Weltz, who handled the adoptions, told Vanity Fair, “There was no glowing letter. It was an affirmative affidavit consenting to the adoption, but at all times reserving her rights as a custodial parent.” (Moses Farrow could not be reached for comment.) Around the time the Dylan Farrow allegations resurfaced in the media, Moses emerged as Allen’s chief ally, disputing Dylan’s allegations and saying that Mia was the abusive one, writing, “Once, when I was given a new pair of jeans, I thought they would look cool if I cut off a couple of the belt loops. When Mia saw what I had done, she spanked me repeatedly and had me remove all my clothing, saying, ‘You’re not deserving of any clothes’ and making me stand naked in the corner of her room, in front of my older siblings who had just returned from dinner with their father André.” Moses has also, like Allen, accused Mia of “brainwashing” Dylan. ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen DefendersWhile Farrow does admit on-camera to slapping Soon-Yi after learning of her affair with Allen, Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering—as well as their researcher Amy Herdy—say they investigated Moses’ claims of abuse at the hands of Mia and could not find evidence to support them.“There was no record of any of this [abuse by Mia], and there would have been ample opportunity for any of the children to tell this to pediatricians, to babysitters,” says Ziering. “We tried to find corroboration for that, and we could not. And we worked very hard on that and were very curious. We couldn’t find any eyewitnesses, any police reports, any complaints to child welfare agencies, any history of this ever being mentioned, and that was a very public family with lots of people coming in and out—friends, babysitters, nannies, tutors, teachers. On the contrary, when we interrogated these people and asked what they thought of their experiences, it was the polar opposite.”Allison Stickland, a nanny of family friend Casey Pascal’s, recently came forward to say that Mia Farrow’s was “a lovely household.”“I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy,” said Stickland. “I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all… I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”Moses, Ziering attests, had “a very different narrative for decades.” At the child custody trial, to Connecticut State Police, and in news interviews around that time, a teenage Moses supported Mia and lambasted Allen, and he remained a close member of the Farrow family for years after—until Allen re-entered his life a little less than a decade ago. Dylan Farrow in the present day. HBO “Dylan was a bridesmaid at Moses and his wife’s wedding, there were Thanksgiving photos, Mother’s Day cards he handwrote to Mia, there’s public testimony of Moses saying she’s a great mother,” explains Ziering. “There was a lot of corroborating evidence throughout the decades from what we saw in photos, cards, and interviews with the siblings, and there were no mentions of any problems. He was very supportive of Dylan and Mia, and still very much part of that side of the family when Woody broke off, and then, very late in the game, there was a dramatic shift.”“I did look into the Moses situation,” adds Herdy. “As you can see in the film, we have the Mother’s Day card that Moses wrote to Mia when Moses was 29. There’s a photo of Mia and them all together at the birth of Moses’ son. I talked to Moses’ ex-wife, who said he’d never indicated anything about having been abused and appeared to love his mother very much. So Moses’ abrupt change in story was, I think, shocking and devastating for the entire family.”Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes ForwardOne thing that goes unmentioned in Allen v. Farrow is how, in addition to Dylan’s allegation of child sexual abuse against Allen, and the docuseries’ contention that Allen may have begun his sexual relationship with Soon-Yi while she was in high school (a maid testified that after a high school-aged Soon-Yi would visit Allen’s Manhattan apartment, she found semen stains on the sheets and condoms in the trash can), another of Farrow’s adopted children, Daisy Previn, testified that Allen was creepy to her on different occasions.“In her court testimony, Daisy recounted how Woody Allen asked her if she had a boyfriend, and if so, what she was doing with her boyfriend, and that she could tell him things that she couldn’t tell her mother,” says Herdy. “That could be viewed as a conversation that’s leading toward grooming.”While we will never know with absolute certainty what happened in the attic that day, “The thing that people have to understand in this case is that it is not Mia versus Woody; it’s just a plain simple fact that a seven-year-old child has told her mother something and that her mother has to choose to believe her,” a member of the household told Vanity Fair. “If her mother doesn’t believe her, who is going to believe her?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.