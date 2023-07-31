This Week In Space podcast: Episode 72 — Newspace Careers with Rick Jenet

headshot of rick jenet with the logo of expanding frontiers on the left, and the caption "Newspace careers with Rick Jenet"

On Episode 72 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Geoffrey Notkin welcome Rick Jenet of Expanding Frontiers.

Some communities in the U.S. are poised for exponential expansion into the Newspace economy, and Brownsville, Texas, says it is one of the key locations. Rick Jenet's nonprofit, Expanding Frontiers, is trying to make Brownsville a key hub for space development.

As the southernmost spot in the continental U.S., Jenet says Brownsville is ideally situated for commercial space activity, launch, and control. Expanding Frontiers' programs aim to assist students, veterans, aspiring space entrepreneurs, and women.

Also, this week: Moon mining gains momentum, the first of two supermoons rises in August, and SpaceX tests Starship's water deluge system.

