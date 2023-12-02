This Week In Space podcast: Episode 89 — Who’s in Charge in Space?

On Episode 89 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Rod discuss the challenges of regulating spaceflight.

With an increase in commercial and private spaceflight comes the need to regulate it, and the FAA has had a major role in newspace flight rules to date... but should it be the primary regulator moving ahead? Many in the field say no, and some decry most attempts at what they see as unnecessary control. We at TWiS feel that, like any other form of transportation, proper and healthy regulation is needed--the question is by whom, and how. George Nield, President of Commercial Space Technologies and former Associate Administrator for Commercial Space Aviation at the FAA, joins us to work through the tangle.

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.