This Week In Space podcast: Episode 90 — The Wizard of Griffith Observatory.

On Episode 90 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Rod discuss archaeoastronomy with the amazing Dr. Ed Krupp.

Most of us have experienced a planetarium at one time or another, but unless you've been to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, you've missed out. Besides a brand-spanking-new planetarium theater chock-a-block with special effects and computerized systems, the Observatory's Halls of Science are a treat not to be missed. Add to that the stunning views of Los Angeles and the facility's director, Dr. Ed Krupp — one of the best science communicators in the business--and you have a real treat. And the kicker? He's a world expert in ancient astronomy! Join us.

Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.



Space news of the week

