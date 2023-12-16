This Week In Space podcast: Episode 91 — 2023 Holiday Special!
On Episode 91 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Rod discuss the year in review with Leonard David.
This holiday special episode of This Week in Space covers a wide range of space topics from 2023, including asteroid sample return, China’s space achievements, commercial lunar landers, Mars sample return challenges, UFO disclosure, and more.
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.
Space news of the week
'What is that material?': Potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu stumps scientists with its odd makeup News
Life might have been possible just seconds after the Big Bang
Congress Orders U.F.O. Records Released but Drops Bid for Broader Disclosure
