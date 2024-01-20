This Week In Space podcast: Episode 94 — Space in 2024.

On Episode 94 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Rod preview the global plans for spaceflight this year.

2024 looks to be another exciting year in spaceflight! Despite the delay of the Artemis crewed lunar program, a number of exciting missions are queued up this year, among them the launch of Europa Clipper, ESA's HERA mission to Didymos, the first flight of Blue Origin's mammoth New Glenn rocket, and the first crewed flight of India's new spacecraft, the Gagaanyan capsule.



We'll dive into these and more on this episode of This Week in Space!

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.