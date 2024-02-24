This Week In Space podcast: Episode 99 — Moonshots, Falling Satellites & Starships!.

On Episode 99 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Rod discuss the top headlines for 2024.

So far, we've had a partially successful private lunar landing — the first for the United States since 1972 — massive satellites hurtling out of orbit, more news on SpaceX's upcoming Starship activity, what's up with Blue Origin and New Glenn, the weirdest quasar story ever, and there's gold in them stars, says the James Webb Space Telescope.



And we're just getting 2024 started! Join us for our deep dive into the headlines.

Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.



Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

A Celestron telescope on a white background

Looking for a telescope to see planets and comets? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide.

Finally, did you know you can launch your own SpaceX rocket? Model rocket maker Estes' stunning scale model of a Falcon 9 rocket that you can pick up now. The launchable model is a detailed recreation of the Falcon 9 and retails for $149.99. You can save 10% by using the code IN-COLLECTSPACE at checkout, courtesy of our partners collectSPACE.com.

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.