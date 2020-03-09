Late-week storm to bring flooding rain, snow potential to south-central US

After first soaking Southern California, a slow-moving storm will bring both wet and wintry conditions to the South Central states late in the week.

One round of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms may sweep through the region on Tuesday night prior to the storm's arrival.

Residents from southeastern Kansas through eastern Oklahoma and into the Arklatex region may be jolted awake by the feisty storms, which can contain hail and damaging winds.

A brief lull in wet weather is expected across the region around midweek before storminess returns late Thursday through Friday.

"Rain can fall heavily at times late this week, especially over portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

The soaking rain will set up to the north of where precipitation is most needed in Texas. The latest United States Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought ongoing in much of South Texas.

Instead of Laredo and McAllen, Texas, getting a needed soaking, Oklahoma City and Dallas are likely to be on the receiving end of rounds of rain.

"Periods of heavy rain can lead to ponding or even minor flooding of major roadways in the area, including portions of interstates 30, 35 and 40," Gilbert said. "This may cause significant slowdowns for many traveling in the area."

Travel via the air can also be impacted by the wet weather.

How widespread or significant flooding concerns become will depend on whether a press of dry air from the north suppresses rainfall for a time at the end of the week.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are favoring a wetter solution and at least a localized threat for flooding. In addition, severe thunderstorms may also be possible.

Storm to have wintry side as well

Forecasters say it will turn cold enough on the northern and western fringes of the storm for some snow to fall.

"Conditions in and around the Denver area may turn a bit messy Friday night into Saturday morning with slushy snow accumulations expected," Gilbert said.

Road surfaces will initially be wet given temperatures in the 60s F leading up to the event.

"However, as temperatures rapidly trend below freezing Friday night any untreated surfaces will freeze up, leading to slick spots for Saturday morning," Gilbert said.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall across the southern Rockies, with slippery travel expected along I-25's Raton Pass in New Mexico.

The potential for at least a light accumulation of snow could spread into part of the Plains, including between the I-70 and I-90 corridors, by the weekend.

