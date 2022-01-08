This week in TechCrunch Experts: E-commerce trends, growth marketing predictions

TechCrunch Experts is off to a great start in 2022!

Growth marketing

(TechCrunch+) After talking to marketing leaders for a year, here’s my advice for CEOs: Rebecca Lynn, co-founder and general partner of Canvas Ventures, wrote about the latest challenges facing growth marketing teams and shared some of the the advice she's given and received from CEOs and marketing leads. Her post includes commentary from Lauren Weinberg, CMO at Block, One Medical CMO Doug Sweeney, and others.

(TechCrunch+) 5 growth marketing predictions for 2022: Growth marketer Jonathan Martinez shares his growth marketing predictions for 2022, along with advice on incrementality testing, influencer marketing, video ads and other tactics.

When discussing the adtech space, Martinez says, "Of all the platforms being spawned, ones that use artificial intelligence is one I’m keeping a close eye on for the time-saving ability it provides growth marketers."

(TechCrunch+) 4 trends that will define e-commerce in 2022: Ben Parr, president and co-founder of Octane AI, helps us start off 2022 with his e-commerce predictions. Parr looks ahead at what's coming down the pike, including web3 and NFTs, and gives his advice on how your startup should proceed.

Should online sellers start planning now to start stocking NFTs? Parr noted that Shopify is testing a pilot program for Shopify Plus customers that helps them sell non-fungible tokens via its platform, but he still suggests a wait-and-see approach:

"Unless you’re deep in web3-land or have a large enough budget for brand experimentation, you should probably wait until the technology becomes more mature or only dip your toe in the water to start," writes Parr. "A great NFT launch requires a lot more work than making a JPEG and putting it on the blockchain."

