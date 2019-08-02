A Week In Toronto, ON, On A $30,282 Salary

Welcome toMoney Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.

Attention, Canadians! We'll be featuring Money Diaries from across Canada on a regular basis, and we want to hear from you. Submit your Money Diary here.

Editor's Note: All dollar amounts have been converted from CAD to USD.

Today: a data associate working in publishing who makes $30,282 per year and spends some of her money on bubble tea.

Occupation: Data Associate

Industry: Publishing

Age: 24

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $30,282

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $930.81

Gender Identity: Woman

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $520.47 (My half for a one-bedroom apartment I share with my partner. It includes utilities and internet.)

Student Loans: $227 (I owe $24,421.)

Phone Bill: $57.32

Street Parking: $14.01

Gas: $30.28

Gym Membership: $17.11

YNAB (You Need A Budget) App: $3.15

Spotify: $7.56

Netflix: $11.35

New York Times Subscription: $11.64

Costco Membership: $3.79

Banking Fee: $2.99

Notion App: $3.79

Quip Toothbrush: $6.06 (I have a subscription and get new brush heads and batteries sent to me.)

Savings: $881.96 (I'm currently saving for a new laptop and web-development course. I'm also rebuilding my emergency fund after it was depleted due to my partner's unemployment.)

Day One

7:55 a.m. — I wake up to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston and, weirdly, start grooving in my bed. My girlfriend, L., is in the other room and tells the Google Home to stop. I grouch at her because I was dancing to it. She asks Google to turn it back on. I'm happy again.

8:15 a.m. — I use the Quip toothbrush I bought yesterday in Buffalo. I'm super excited to finally take care of my teeth. I've forever had gum issues and got a root canal last year. It was traumatizing, and I never want to experience it again. I put on sunscreen, do my makeup, and take my vitamins (omega-3s, magnesium, and vitamin D).

8:45 a.m. — I'm running late and don't have time to eat breakfast. I grab a lactose-free vanilla yogurt from the fridge and bring it to work, so I don't end up impulse buying a croissant.

9:10 a.m. — Stuck in summer construction traffic. Grrrrr. I shouldn't complain, though, because at least I don't have to take public transit (L. doesn't drive to work anymore, so I borrow her car). I have my yogurt and a yuzu green tea when I get to work.

12:30 p.m. — I eat two slices of leftover Domino's pizza from yesterday — pepperoni with Parmesan-garlic sauce — and take a walk with a work friend. We avoid coffee shops to save money, and chat while walking in the sun. I'm praying my shirt doesn't show any pit stains.

2:30 p.m. — I'm barely concentrating on work and blame it on my lack of coffee. I cave and grab a soy milk latte from the coffee shop next door. It's happy hour, so it's half price! $1.94

5:30 p.m. — I pick up L. from the subway station, so she doesn't have to wait for the bus. We're both grumpy after a long workday and debate getting bubble tea. We resist because we spent a looottt of money over the weekend.

6:15 p.m. — Dinner is more leftover Domino's accompanied by an episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender. I also stuff my face with Parmesan and sharp cheddar Cheez-Its. Essential unwinding time.

6:45 p.m. — We don't want to survive on leftover pizza for the rest of the week, so L. and I meal prep: potato salad with parsley and dill, plus jalapeño cornbread muffins. I use the new Chrissy Teigen pans I bought from Target in Buffalo yesterday. (Told you I spent a lot of money over the weekend.)

9 p.m. — L. does the dishes, while I tidy up and do a little budgeting through YNAB. We vegetate with more Avatar.

Daily Total: $1.94

Day Two

7:50 a.m. — I'm up five minutes earlier than yesterday, which I consider a success, and am imagining myself as a morning person. I only see L. for 10 minutes before she rushes out the door. It's nice because I get time alone with my thoughts in the mornings. I love solo time, but it's hard to find it while also making time for my friends and time for L.

8:15 a.m. — I wash my face with a Drunk Elephant cleansing bar, then apply a Paula's Choice exfoliant and CeraVe moisturizer. I grab iced coffee from the fridge and wander around the house, forgetting what I was doing. Nope, I'm still not a morning person.