A week before trial, woman takes plea deal in 2019 fatal Fayette Mall shooting case

A Georgetown woman charged with murder in 2020 has pleaded guilty to lesser charges one week before she was scheduled to stand trial.

Markeeta Campbell, 27, accepted a guilty plea as a result of felony mediation to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter, according to court documents.

She was scheduled to stand trial on March 27, according to court records.

According to Fayette Commonwealth Attorney Kimberly Henderson Baird, Campbell accepted the plea on March 17. The proposed plea agreement was for 15 years in prison, but defense attorney Daniel Whitley countered with an offer of 13 years.

The victim’s family was concerned that if the case did go to trial, there was a chance no time could be served, Baird said. On behalf of the family, the commonwealth accepted the 13 year agreement.

Campbell was charged with the murder of Nicholasville mother LaPorscha Stringer, 30, who was fatally shot while leaving Fayette Mall in 2019.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Stringer was at a stoplight at a mall parking lot exit when a person in the vehicle in front of her turned around and re-entered the mall parking lot through an exit lane, witnesses told police.

When the suspect was beside Stringer’s car, they fired multiple shots at her before fleeing, police said at the time.

Stringer died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital a few days later. She had three children.

Campbell faces 13 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 26.