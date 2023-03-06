Week two of Staley trial begins

James Irven Staley III leaves an eighth-floor courtroom at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth on Friday, March 3, 2023, after a day in his murder trial. He is accused of killing 2-year-old Justin Wilder McDaniel on Oct. 11, 2018, at Staley's Wichita Falls home.

The second week of the trial of James Irven Staley III began Monday. Staley is accused of the murder of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in October 2018.

Special Prosecutor Lisa Tanner, second from left, and Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, third from left, are shown Thursday, March 2, 2023, after a day in a Fort Worth courtroom in the James Irven Staley III murder trial in connection with the death of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

The first week of trial included testimony from numerous individuals including Wichita Falls police officers and investigators, a former friend of the defendant, and family members of Wilder and Amber McDaniel, Wilder’s mother.

The second week of trial at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth began Monday morning with testimony from Amber McDaniel.

James Irven Staley III is on trial for a murder charge in this courtroom at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth. Staley is accused of killing 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel Oct. 11, 2018.

Times Record News is following the latest developments in the case with a live blog each week that is updated throughout the day and other stories as they develop.

