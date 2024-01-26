This Week in Ukraine S2 E3 – Alarming campaign against free press in Ukraine

Season 2 Episode 3 of "This Week in Ukraine" is dedicated to the recent attacks against journalists in Ukraine and the country's press freedom over the years.

Masha is joined by Kyiv Independent's chief editor Olga Rudenko.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s TikTok producer Masha Lavrova. Every week, Masha sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.