A Week In Victoria, BC, On A $39,866 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.

Today: a sales associate working in real estate who makes $39,866 per year and spends some of her money this week on Bioderma micellar water.

Editor's note: All currency has been converted to USD.

Occupation: Sales Associate

Industry: Real Estate

Age: 27

Location: Victoria, BC

Salary: $39,866

Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): $839.46 (plus commission paid every month or two)

Gender Identity: Woman

Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $616.80 (This is my half, including strata fees. My sister and I bought a condo together for about $225,660.)

Hydro: $22.57

Internet: $28.58

Car Insurance: $101.55

Spotify: $11.28 (I pay for a family account in exchange for my parents' Netflix login.)

Phone: $39.11

Dance Classes: $52.65

Yoga/Barre Studio Membership: $63.18

BC Medical Services Plan: $24.45

Benefits Co-pay: $13.54 (This just covers long-term disability; everything else is paid for by my employer.)

RRSP: $67.70 (At the end of last year, I deposited a lump sum of $3,008.80 into a company-matched RRSP. I'll probably do the same this year.)

TFSA: $82.74

Savings: $150-$200 (Half goes into a travel fund; half goes into an emergency fund. Any extra money at the end of the month goes toward a deposit on a second investment condo.)

Day One

7:45 a.m. — I ease out of bed and make a coffee with milk. I slowly get ready for work and do chores while listening to the Ongoing History of New Music podcast. Breakfast is a slice of toast with avocado and fresh sage.

10:45 a.m. — I stop to pick up milk for the office on my way to work. My hours are sweet, usually 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only downside is working weekends and holidays when we're putting together offers, but it's definitely worth the trade-off. $1.59

2:30 p.m. — Work is super-quiet today, so I fiddle with my Mint app while I have leftover salad. My paycheck this week should include one of my bonuses, and I love pre-planning how to divide it. I budget my month just on my base salary and use my commission for savings. It's comforting to know if sales are totally dead, I can still live normally. Gotta watch that lifestyle creep.

5:15 p.m. — My friend and I are going to a Metric concert tonight, so I hurry straight home to meet her. I make us tequila cocktails before we go for dinner. I get a veggie burger and fries with the best basil aioli, plus a gimlet-style cocktail. $21.50

7:30 p.m. — My friend's office is less than a block away from the arena, so she leaves her car there. Yay for free parking! The opening act, July Talk, is the main reason we're here, so we race in and get as close to the front as possible. They put on an awesome show, as usual.

9:30 p.m. — My friend buys me an overpriced can of Mike's Hard Lemonade to pay me back for something...I can't actually remember what. It's nice of her to remember, though.

11:15 p.m. — We walk home after the show. Our ears are ringing, but we had a blast. My friend is spending the night, so I get us a couple glasses of water and we wind down.

Daily Total: $23.09

Day Two

7:30 a.m. — Waking up is hard to do. I brew coffee to ease the pain.

8:45 a.m. — Breakfast at home is not going to happen. We go to a cute café that recently opened in my neighborhood. It's so gorgeous and warm inside — a welcome reprieve from the pouring rain. We get Americanos and veggie-egg breakfast sandwiches. $9.43

1:30 p.m. — I didn't bring a proper lunch to work today, so an apple and a homemade Lara bar tide me over.

5:30 p.m. — Home time! I would usually go to a dance class or barre workout on Thursdays, but I have to attend my condo's annual strata meeting. The last one ran well over two hours. Fingers crossed it will be a quick one. I make a dinner of spinach salad and cheese tortellini.

7:15 p.m. — After a surprisingly quick meeting, we are free! My sister and I watch an episode of RuPaul's Drag Rac e. We are 100% cheering for Brooke Lynn Hytes! Queen of the North! After, I wash my face and put on a Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, then hop in the shower and crank the water as hot as I can manage. I finish off my skin-care routine with an Origins Essence Lotion, Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist, Cetaphil moisturizer, and a few drops of The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil. That mask certainly did its job. My face is feeling sensitive but sooooo silky-smooth. I go to bed with wet hair because I can't be bothered.