This week in video game trailers: 'Outer Wilds,' 'FNAF VR,' 'Trover,' more

All caught up on "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," "Death Stranding" and "Destiny 2"? Then dip into these trailers for new releases like the highly rated "Outer Wilds" and "Void Bastards," scenic mystery adventure "Draugen," retro jump'n'run "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap," and the scary "Five Nights at Freddy's VR" and the cosmic jaunt from one half of the "Rick & Morty" team, "Trover Saves the Universe."

Outer Wilds



[youtu.be/T7Ozz8NtKcE]

Already rating as one of the year's best so far, this comes from a small team who already won a top Independent Games Festival award for a work-in-progress version of this planet-exploring timeloop adventure. Notching a hefty 88 score on review aggregator OpenCritic, the Xbox One, Mac and PC's "Outer Wilds" might not have the voice acting of a bigger studio production but nonetheless looks to be a gem.

Draugen



[youtu.be/ziNZqEw0Adg]

A slowly unfurling 1920s detective mystery in which American artist Edward, accompanied by his teenage ward Lissie, searches for his sister Betty. last seen in a remote Norwegian coastal village whose population has somehow disappeared. Available now on PC, on console later in 2019.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap



[youtu.be/Tlz-61ZlDd8]

Classic action platform series "Wonder Boy" saw six entries between the years of 1986 and 1994 and has recently been revived through a series of remakes, of which this is the second, yet the first to land on mobile thanks to this week's Android and iOS launch.

Void Bastards



[youtu.be/sxhBQwnnXGQ]

Hotly anticipated since its November 2018 reveal, this Xbox and PC shooter melds alien-blasting action with random spaceship layouts. Players also have to hobble their chosen character, an abandoned criminal, with specific disadvantages at the start, then shoot or sneak their way through ships populated by fellow crims and mutants, searching for the parts to restore and improve their own vessel. Scored an 82 on OpenCritic, with players advising one another to pick a challenging difficulty for a better experience.

Trover Saves the Universe



[youtu.be/n60J8Z4eOGw]

Like "FNAF:VR," this is a virtual reality game for PlayStation 4 (now) and PC (June 4), but it's also playable via standard TV or monitor displays. The art style is reminiscent of hit adult-humor cartoon show "Rick & Morty" thanks to the involvement of co-creator Justin Roiland. Trover, whose eyes have eyes (and mouths), bounds off to retrieve his doggies and maybe save the cosmos as well.

Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted



[youtu.be/x3XkLqxiTSg]

Launching on PlayStation 4 and PC for the PS VR, and the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, respectively, the latest "FNAF" is a collection of scary mini-games that have gone down a treat with fans (98% positive Steam user rating) despite being the first series entry not made by franchise creator Scott Cawthon.