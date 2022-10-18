"Week Without Violence" kicks off to raise awareness for domestic assault

Oct. 18—Community members joined together to raise awareness for sexual and domestic violence at the YWCA for its Take Back the Night event on Monday.

The event commenced the YWCA's "Week Without Violence" at 5:30 p.m. Mayor John Josendale spoke via video and dedicated the month of October to "raise awareness about the cause, intervention and prevention of domestic violence" in a proclamation.

Survivors of domestic violence spoke to those in attendance about their stories of survival.

Angelyn Thompson has been a survivor for over 30 years. She said that for victims, it's not easy to report their abuse.

"It's a piece of paper," Thompson said. "Unless that person is arrested and charged, most times that abuse is going to continue."

"You learn to deal with it. You learn to put up with the violence and the abuse because there isn't a true protection system for you ... that's why a lot of reporting doesn't happen," Thompson said.

Thompson shares a connection with the other speaker, Bonnie Vail. Vail's son was killed by Thompson's stalker and was a victim of domestic violence earlier in her life.

She said that sharing her story of the loss of her son is difficult every time she speaks.

"Every time we talk about it, it's harder. Somebody ... brings up your victim's name. It's hard," Vail said. "But don't stop talking about your family because you're the one that's going to keep them alive and their memory alive. Talk about them."

The event ended with a dedication of the Helping Hand sculpture that was made by international artist and published poet, Hasna Sal.

St. Joseph Police Department Detective Dustin Robinson of the family crimes unit was presented the Mary Jolly Award by members of the YWCA.

The award recognized Robinson as a person who truly is devoted to the victims of special crimes because of his devotion to ending this type of violence.

Robinson was very appreciative and thankful for receiving the award.

"It renews me and makes me want help that much more," Robinson said. "It's great to be recognized ... to be honored among a lot of the other hard workers that we have out here is just great."

When Robinson is on the job, he has an immediate priority to make sure all victims are safe in the moment.

"Whether there's children in the home or the victim that needs immediate needs to be removed ... just the immediate safety is the biggest thing and getting that taken care of," Robinson said.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.