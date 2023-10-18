Week Without Violence supporters take to Rockford sidewalks

One in four women will experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The same holds true for one out of seven men.

Worst yet, every 12 seconds a woman is battered in the United States by an intimate partner.

Those sobering statistics were shared Tuesday by Kristian Wanland, local YWCA director of family services, during the organization's annual Week Without Violence chalking event held outside the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Several messages such as "Love is not abuse," "Break the silence," and "Not on our (TV) screens. Not on our streets," were written in chalk on the sidewalk outside the justice center in support of survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

"Leaving an abusive relationship is the hardest part, and it's also the most dangerous," Wanland said. "But there are resources out there."

One of those resources is the YWCA's partner abuse intervention program that works with male perpetrators by providing domestic violence classes.

"So, we work really hand-in-hand getting referrals and sending out referrals to other community agencies when we have victims that we're working with but also on the perpetrator side as well," Wanland said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but the public is asked to be on the lookout every day for incidences of domestic or sexual violence.

"If you know somebody that's going through a situation where they may be the perpetrator or they're the victim, speak up and say something," Wanland said. "Encourage them to reach out for resources and seek out help and really just be there as a support system for them.

"Be aware of your local community shelters and where you can call for help. Those are great resources."

The Week Without Violence is part of a global movement among YWCAs across the country and around the world.

All of this week, the YWCA Northwestern Illinois will host events, share information and stories and advocate with a common goal in mind: to end violence against women and girls.

The YWCA reaches 1 million women, girls and their families through more than 194 local associations in 45 states and the District of Columbia and provides domestic and sexual violence services through its 12,500 staff members and 52,000 volunteers.

