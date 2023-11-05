A week after Ybor City shooting, more police and arrests on a quiet night

After a shooting in Ybor City on Oct. 29 left two people dead and 16 injured, Tampa Police increased officer and patrol presence throughout the district over what some say was an abnormally quiet weekend.

Approximately 100 officers, including some from neighboring law enforcement agencies, patrolled in their vehicles, on foot, bike and horseback.

“Today marks one week since the tragic incident. There are two families who grieve the unfathomable loss of their child and countless other victims whose lives will never be the same,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release. “In the hopes of preventing a similar incident from happening again, we will continue to proactively patrol throughout the entire city and ensure that the City of Tampa remains a safe and enjoyable place for residents and visitors.”

A total of 210 traffic stops were made, with 11 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor arrests. One gun was recovered. Two 16-year-old males were arrested on felony charges.

Hours after the shooting on Oct. 29, police arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips and charged him with second-degree murder with a firearm. The two people who died were a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man.

The incident sparked calls to mitigate late night activity in Ybor, including a proposal to close businesses early.

Tom DeGeorge, who owns Ybor City music venue Crowbar, posted on Facebook on Sunday that the district was a “ghost town” on Saturday, saying that it was the slowest night of “normal” business he’s seen in 24 years. Multiple people commented that they also noticed how empty the district was.