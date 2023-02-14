Weekend burglar found still inside home

Feb. 13—A weekend burglary in broad daylight on Willey Street resulted in the arrest of a Morgantown man after the homeowners returned to find him still inside their residence.

Morgantown Police were called to the scene at about 4:16 p.m. Saturday after the residents were concerned someone had broken into their house, the criminal complaint said.

The victims told officers that when they arrived home, they noticed a broken window on the front of the house and the door was not closed.

Inside the home, the victims allegedly found the burglar, identified as Rafael Romeo Cabeza-Branch, 19, of Morgantown, the complaint said.

Police reported the victims stated Branch had thrown and damaged a wifi box and speakers that were in their living room, and dresser drawers were removed and their contents thrown throughout the bedroom.

According to the complaint, police discovered Branch had suffered a cut on his left palm near his thumb and evidence of blood was found throughout the interior and exterior of the home.

Branch was arrested and charged with daytime burglary. He pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing on Feb. 12. Bond was set at $10, 000. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

TWEET @DominionPostWV