Weekend burglaries reported at 2 Joplin businesses

Apr. 20—Joplin police are investigating burglaries reported this past weekend at a drugstore and an auto parts business.

Capt. William Davis said a male suspect hid in a restroom of the Walgreens store at 2001 S. Range Line Road past closing Sunday night and then walked out the front door of the business with cigarettes he had stolen.

Another male suspect broke a window early Saturday morning at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 1115 E. Seventh St. and stole a generator, which he made off with on a trailer hitched to a bicycle he was riding, according to Davis.

No arrests had been made in either case by Tuesday afternoon.