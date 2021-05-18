Weekend burglaries reported at 2 Range Line businesses

May 18—Joplin police are investigating burglaries reported this past weekend at a storage unit business and a restaurant on Range Line Road.

Somebody pried open a back door of Five Guys Burgers at 1801 S. Range Line Road and stole about $800 from cash drawers and tip jars, according to police Sgt. Shawn Dodson. The burglary took place late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Dodson said Public Storage reported six storage units broken into overnight Friday at 2629 S. Range Line Road. About $6,000 worth of belongings were reported missing from the renter of one unit. Dodson were still attempting to contact other victims of the break-ins to determine what was taken from them.