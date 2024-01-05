Weekend cold front to bring rain and storms to Central Florida

Central Florida will have a nice forecast Friday before our next cold front arrives this weekend.

After a chilly start Friday morning, our area will have a nice and mild afternoon.

We will be mostly sunny overall with more clouds overnight.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 74 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Our rain and storm chances will increase on Saturday as the cold front moves through in the morning.

A few of the storms could be strong in some areas.

Our area will be cool on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

