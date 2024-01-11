Will this weekend be the coldest ever in Kansas City? See the lowest temps on record

Enjoy the warmth of 32 degrees in Kansas City while you can.

It will only get colder for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

An arctic air mass is expected to bring dangerous, maybe even record-breaking cold to the Kansas City region Saturday into next week. Near-zero temperatures as well as wind chills between minus 10 and minus 35 degrees will be possible in some areas, the weather service said.

The low temperature Saturday night into Sunday morning is expected to be 8 degrees below zero, and the weather service is forecasting a high temperature near 14 degrees. If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like it is 23 degrees below zero

Sunday is expected to see a low of 9 degrees below zero, and it will feel like 26 degrees below zero with the wind chill.

While there is some uncertainty in the forecast as to the exact track and total amount of snow, but the brunt of the next winter storm appears as though it will miss the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service. Light snow and freezing rain, however, is possible in the metro.

The coldest it is expected to be at Kansas City International Airport in the coming days is 12 degrees below zero on Monday. The record for that day is 10 degrees below zero, set in 1979.

Kansas City’s coldest days on record

While temperatures are not expected to break Kansas City’s coldest temperature on record of minus 23 degrees, which was set on Dec. 22 and 23 in 1989, records could be shattered for both the coldest daily low as well as the coldest daily high, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The next coldest date happened way back on Feb. 2, 1899, when it was 22 degrees below zero.

The coldest it’s been in recent years was 13 degrees below zero, recorded on Feb. 6, 2021. Temperatures were 4 degrees below zero on Dec. 22, 2022

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed.