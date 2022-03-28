Weekend Columbus crime sting results in 82 arrests, 149 criminal charges

A joint crime suppression operation between the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol resulted in 82 people being taken into custody on 149 criminal charges.

The arrests included five known gang members, and the operation took thousands of dollars worth of drugs off the streets, Columbus police said in a news release.

From March 25-27, 28 Columbus police officers and 31 Georgia state troopers took part in “Operation Enough is Enough,” to identify and arrest people involved in gang activities, with outstanding warrants or illegally in possession of firearms in Columbus’ “hot spot” locations, police said.

The police department and state troopers K-9, aerial support and other tools during the operation. The joint effort resulted in: