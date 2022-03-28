Weekend Columbus crime sting results in 82 arrests, 149 criminal charges
A joint crime suppression operation between the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol resulted in 82 people being taken into custody on 149 criminal charges.
The arrests included five known gang members, and the operation took thousands of dollars worth of drugs off the streets, Columbus police said in a news release.
From March 25-27, 28 Columbus police officers and 31 Georgia state troopers took part in “Operation Enough is Enough,” to identify and arrest people involved in gang activities, with outstanding warrants or illegally in possession of firearms in Columbus’ “hot spot” locations, police said.
The police department and state troopers K-9, aerial support and other tools during the operation. The joint effort resulted in:
900+ contacts with people
82 people were taken into custody. Nine were released on principal summons to appear in court.
149 criminal charges (40 felonies / 109 misdemeanors)
35 criminal arrest warrants served
29 people were armed with firearms. Eight were seized as evidence in criminal charges, and four were stored as personal property for incarcerated suspects.
595 traffic citations issued
806 traffic warnings issued
45 DUI arrests
33 vehicles impounded (arrests)
8 people fled from law enforcement and were pursued by Troopers
5 validated gang members arrested
278.3 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,737 street sale value)
183 pills containing illegal drugs ($3,660 street sale value)