Weekend comedy show scheduled at The Hobson

Jan. 17—The Hobson has started booking comedy shows. The inaugural performance will be held Saturday evening.

Dave Dugan and Dave "The King" Wilson are the first comedians to take a crack at producing some chuckles in the building that primarily markets itself as a wedding and private event venue.

Although the show is limited to people 18 or older, Dugan said audience members can expect a fairly clean show. He noted his act can get a bit edgy at times, but said it's still clean by today's standards.

"And for those fans of clean, I'll be freshly shampooed and sober too," Dugan wrote in an email to the Tribune. "There will be no fire-eating at these shows (on a count of 'the incident.')"

The comedians will hold two performances, starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Each performance will last roughly an hour and a half. The Hobson is located at 110 N. Washington St.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at https://the-hobson.square.site/.