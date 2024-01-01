A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in far south Lubbock over the weekend, according to police.

Investigators believe Paul Billington, 59, was struck by a passenger car in the intersection of 137th Street and University Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lubbock police arrived on scene to find Billington lying in the roadway with serious injuries, police said. Billington was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center for treatment. An update on Billington's condition was not immediately available by Monday afternoon.

The car, driven by 22-year-old Aleks Martinez, was traveling north on University when it hit Billington, according to investigators.

Additional details about what may have led to the crash were not provided. The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crash Unit is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Weekend crash in south Lubbock leaves pedestrian with serious injuries